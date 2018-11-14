Roush Fenway Weekly Advance – Homestead

Roush Fenway Set to Close out 2018 in Miami

Roush Fenway Racing heads South to The Sunshine State this weekend as the 2018 NASCAR season comes to a close at the 1.5-mile track. An RFR Ford has visited victory lane on 11 occasions all-time at Homestead-Miami Speedway, including seven times in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS).

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Sunday, November 18 | 3 p.m. ET

NBC, MRN, Sirius 90

· Matt Kenseth, No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford Fusion

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

NASCAR XFINITY (NXS)

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Saturday, November 17 | 3:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN, MRN, Sirius 90

· Ryan Reed, No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

· Chase Briscoe, No. 60 Nutri Chomps Ford Mustang

Welcome to Miami

Roush Fenway has 163 combined starts at HMS, totaling 11 wins (7 MENCS, 3 NXS, 1 NCWTS), 50 top-fives, 71 top-10s and eight poles. RFR drivers have led 1,842 laps at the 1.5-mile track over the years, logging more than 50,000 miles.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 79 MENCS races at Homestead, recording a total of seven victories, 22 top five finishes, 28 top-10 finishes, four poles and has led 1,109 laps. Former Roush Fenway driver Carl Edwards earned the organization’s most recent win at the 1.5-mile oval in 2010.

Five Straight

Roush Fenway earned five consecutive victories in the MENCS at Homestead from 2004-2008 with drivers Matt Kenseth (2007), Edwards (2008) and Greg Biffle, who won three consecutive races from 2004-2006.

Miami Nights

In 55 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead, Roush Fenway has earned three wins, 22 top-fives, 32 top-10s and two pole positions. Edwards recorded the most recent victory at Homestead in the 2008 season finale.

Curtain Call

Dating back to 1988, Roush Fenway has earned the victory in the final event of the season on nine separate occasions. Former Roush Fenway driver and NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee Mark Martin earned wins in the 1991 and 1994 MENCS season finales at Atlanta Motor Speedway to go along with the organization’s seven MENCS victories at Homestead.

Point Standings Entering Homestead

MENCS

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr. sits 18th in the driver standings heading into the season finale.

· The No. 6, split between Trevor Bayne and Matt Kenseth, sits 25th in owner standings.

NXS

· Ryan Reed checks in 11th in the NXS standings heading into the season finale.

· The No. 60, split between Ty Majeski, Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric, is 22nd in owner standings.

Roush Fenway Homestead Wins

1998 Burton NXS

2002 Busch Cup

2004 Biffle Cup

2005 Biffle Cup

2006 Biffle Cup

2006 Kenseth NXS

2006 Martin Truck

2007 Kenseth Cup

2008 Edwards Cup

2008 Edwards NXS

2010 Edwards Cup

By the Numbers at Homestead

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

79 7 22 28 4 20121 1109 18.2 16.8 30181.5

55 3 22 32 2 10873 540 11.6 11.5 16309.5

29 1 6 11 2 3912 193 12.2 14.7 5868

163 11 50 71 8 34906 1842 52359

