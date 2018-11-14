Spencer Boyd No. 76 Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro Race Preview

Ford EcoBoost 300 – Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Team and Car Information

Crew Chief: Jason Miller

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Pro Motor Engines (PME)

About the No. 76 Camaro: SS Greenlight Racing will bring chassis 704 to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the last race of the season. Spencer Boyd ran this chassis previously at Texas Motor Speedway and finished in the 25th position.

News and notes: The NASCAR Xfinity Series will head south to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the season finale. Four drivers will battle for the title and a champion will be crowned. It has been a year of positive growth for Spencer Boyd in his rookie campaign with SS Greenlight Racing. When the checkered flag falls this weekend, Boyd will have officially completed his first full time year in NASCAR. “I’m excited to wrap up my rookie year at Homestead,” says Boyd. “One thing everybody loves about Homestead is the multiple grooves you can run and getting up next to those blue walls. It’s been a dream come true this year and I’m ready to finish out this 2018 season on a high note.”

Sponsor Highlights:

SS Greenlight Racing would like to welcome back associate sponsors: Black Ice Equine and DLX Mattress for the Ford EcoBoost 300. The team is also excited to announce new associate sponsor, Nite Track will also be on board the No. 76 Chevrolet for the season finale.

TV/Radio: The Ford EcoBoost 300 from Homestead-Miami Speedway can be seen live on Saturday, November 17th on NBCSN. Race coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. EST, and the event can also be heard live on MRN Radio as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

About Grunt Style: Grunt Style is a lifestyle apparel brand founded by Former US Drill Sergeant, Daniel Alarik. The CEO says himself, “We believe in Pride in Self, in Military, and in Country. The Motorsports Line is all about freedom. We are true rebels at heart and we don’t play by the rules. Whether it be on the open road, trails or track we want you to be comfortable while still looking and feeling totally badass. Our gear is both prideful and practical, rough and rugged but always looks kick ass.”

About SS Green Light Racing: As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS Green Light has been a developmental hub for drivers looking to climb the ranks. Led by Owner, Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001. Coming off a successful 2017 Xfinity campaign, SS Green Light looks to build further momentum with their two-car program.

