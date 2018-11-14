Zynga Poker / WPT – Homestead-Miami – Race Advance

Race 36 of 36:

The 2018 season will come to a close this Sunday, but before that, the Go Fas Racing team will look to close the season out on a high note. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will make their last stop of the season at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida. A 1.5-mile progressively-banked speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway is known for being a low-grip race track with the ability for drivers to work many different grooves in order to find speed.

A Bittersweet Weekend:

A two year tenure with Go Fas Racing will end for DiBenedetto this Sunday. In his two years with the team, he earned several top-10 finishes at some of the largest events on the schedule, including top-10’s in the Daytona 500 and the Brickyard 400. In 2017, his first season with the team, he improved his average finishing position by nearly three spots per race, and he matched those results in 2018. Together, Go Fas and DiBenedetto earned many of their best finishes in their history, and DiBenedetto knows it will be tough to say goodbye this weekend.

“My two years racing with our group at Go Fas have been the most years I’ve ever had in racing. I have my heart and soul invested in this team and it’s been amazing to see what we have all built together. I am so fortunate that Archie and Mason St. Hilaire took a chance on me just two years ago. Without them, I’m not quite sure where I would be in this sport. The relationship I have with these guys goes way beyond being teammates. We say we are a family team and we mean that. While we may not be working together next year, I wish them nothing but the best. Beyond all else, I’m happy that Archie, Mason, and so many of the guys at Go Fas have become great friends of mine and my entire family. I hope we can end this year on a high note for all of our fans and partners,” DiBenedetto said.

DiBenedetto on expectations for Homestead-Miami Speedway:

“There’s no better place to end the season at than Homestead-Miami. Miami is such a fun track, and the weather is always great for fans looking to escape the cold. Tires wear out a lot here in just a few laps and once they fall off, you really have to search around for grip. It’s one of the best tracks for finding speed right up against the wall, even on fresh tires. Because of the progressive banking, you can run all over the racetrack, focus on our car and its setup, and stay out of the way of the championship four,” DiBenedetto said.

Matt DiBenedetto Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Starts: 3

Average Start: 35th

Average Finish: 31st

Best Finish: 27th (2016)

Matt DiBenedetto Appearances for Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Friday, November 16th

4:50pm – NASCAR Green Tree Planting Event – just outside of Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Saturday, November 17th

3:15pm-4pm – Fans can race against Matt DiBenedetto at the eSports Truck in the fanzone.

Sunday, November 18th

10:30am -Autographs and meet and greet at the Can-Am display in the fanzone.

11:10am – Q&A at the Ford display in the fanzone.

