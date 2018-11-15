Truex Jr. Facts for Homestead Finale

Martin Truex Jr. Facts

With one race remaining behind the wheel of the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota, Martin Truex Jr. will attempt to become the 16th driver in history to win multiple NASCAR Cup Series championships. The 38-year-old driver claimed his first season title last year with a dramatic win in the final race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Sunday’s finale at the 1.5-mile Homestead track will not only be the final race of the season, but also the final race for the Denver, Colo.-based Furniture Row Racing. The team announced in early September that it will cease operations after the 2018 season.

Truex’s Pre Furniture Row Racing Record (2004-2013)

and Furniture Row Racing Record (2014-present)

Starts (476)

Pre FRR: 297

FRR: 179

Wins (19)

Pre FRR: 2

FRR: 17

Top 5s (86)

Pre FRR: 31

FRR: 55

Top 10s (180)

Pre FRR: 90

FRR: 90

Poles (19)

Pre FRR: 7

FRR: 12

Laps Led (7515)

Pre FRR: 1889

FRR: 5626

Playoff Appearances (6)

Pre FRR: 2

FRR: 4

Championship 4 Appearances (3)

Pre FRR: 0

FRR: 3

Truex’s 2018 Season Record

Starts: 35

Wins: 4

Top 5s: 19

Top 10s: 20

Poles: 4

Laps Led: 996

Stage Wins: 10

Playoff Pts: 38

DNF: 5

Avg. Start: 10.1

Avg. Finish: 11.0

Truex’s 2018 Playoff Record (9 races)

Starts: 9

Wins: 0

Leading on final lap, but not winning: Twice (Charlotte, Martinsville)

Top 5s: 3

Top 10s: 4

Laps Led: 290

Stage Wins: 3

DNF: 0

Avg. Start: 12.3

Avg. Finish: 9.9

Truex’s Homestead-Miami Speedway Record

Starts: 13

Wins: 1

Top 5s: 4

Top 10s: 8

Poles: 0

Laps Led: 189

DNF: 2

Avg. Start: 12.7

Avg. Finish: 11.5

