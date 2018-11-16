Paint Scheme on Truex Jr.’s Toyota a Tribute to Furniture Row Racing’s Final Race

DENVER, Colo. (Nov. 16, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota will have familiar look in this weekend’s season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The flat back paint scheme that for years became synonymous with Furniture Row Racing will return to the track for one last time as a tribute to the team’s final race in the NASCAR Cup Series. Furniture Row Racing announced in early September that it will shut down operations after the 2018 season.

Truex, who captured the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series championship for Furniture Row Racing, is one of the Championship 4 drivers who will compete for the season championship on Sunday. The champion will be determined by which of the four contenders finishes ahead of the other three, regardless of position.

