Johnny Sauter Finishes a Disappointing 12th after a Record Season

Tweet Photo by Patrick Sue-Chan for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Johnny Sauter, the 2016 NASCAR Truck Series Champion, was looking to become a two-time champion after making it to the Championship 4 for the third consecutive year in a row. Unfortunately, the team just missed it Friday night at Homestead-Miami Speedway and finished a disappointing 12th after a record high six wins in 2018, the most he’s ever had in his career in one season.

“Yeah, you know, we just missed it,” Sauter told MRN Radio. “I never would have thought we would have been that bad, so I just apologize to all the guys at GMS and they deserve better than that for sure. We were just sideways loose, I don’t know, he was dropping the trackbar, putting runners in the left rear. The balance was just never there. Even if we could get it tight enough, it would chatter the front tires across the center and still snap loose off exit.”

“I have no idea,” he emphasized to MRN Radio. “Just not our night. You know the last few weeks have been tough and we kind of lost our step a little bit and finished 12th. Congratulations to (Brett) Moffitt, he did a good job and just wasn’t our night.”

Sauter finishes the 2018 season with six wins, 14 top fives and 17 top-10 finishes.

