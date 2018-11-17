Myatt Snider Earns Truck Series Rookie of the Year

Tweet Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images.

Say goodbye to the rookie stripes, as Myatt Snider is a rookie no more after this season. Well, at least for the Truck Series. The 24-year-old locked up the 2018 Rookie of the Year award after a 14th place finish in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race Friday night at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Snider has three top fives and eight top-10 finishes to round out the season, along with a couple of stage wins. He talked about how excited he was to win the title.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Snider told MRN Radio. “We started off really loose and loose off. I don’t think I’ve ever been this loose in my life. The whole crew at Thorsport Racing made some awesome adjustments. We made wholesale changes there and they got it handling really good.”

“Toward the end, I could actually really drive it and we learned a lot tonight, and hope things go well for next year. Just so proud of everybody on the team. They brought me a great Tenda Ford Performance F-150. So happy to have all of our great partners to help us out tonight like Louisiana Hot Sauce. It’s a great night.”

