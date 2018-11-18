Ford Caps Dominant Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Season By Winning Drivers’ and Manufacturers’ Titles

Ford claimed both major championships in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as Joey Logano won the driver’s championship and Ford captured the manufacturers’ title.

This marks the first time Ford has won both championships in the same season since 1999.

Ford led all manufacturers with 19 victories by seven different drivers and captured the championship in Fusion’s final season as Mustang comes to the series in 2019.

Homestead, FL., November 18, 2018 – Ford Championship Weekend lived up to its name today as Ford claimed both major titles in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Joey Logano’s victory in the Ford EcoBoost 400 gave him his first career championship and capped a season that saw him win three times. Logano, who claimed the title in his third appearance as one of NASCAR’s Championship Four participants, became the eighth Ford driver to win the title and the first since Kurt Busch did it in 2004.

In addition, Ford won the manufacturers’ championship for the first time since 2002 after leading the series with 19 victories. The win total is the most for Ford since 1997 when it also won 19 times and marks the first time Ford has won both championships in the same season since 1999.

“A lot of hard work has gone into our NASCAR program these last four years and today is a fitting reward,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “We have a loyal group of Ford employees and fans who cheer for us all year and I’m most happy for them because it’s obviously been a long time since we’ve been in this position.”

The drivers’ championship is Ford’s ninth overall and sixth in the modern era (1972-present). Ned Jarrett won Ford’s first title in 1965 while David Pearson is the manufacturer’s only multiple champion having won in 1968 and 1969.

Nine drivers contributed points to the 16th manufacturers’ championship by being Ford’s highest finisher in at least one race. Harvick topped all drivers by being Ford’s top performer 14 times while Brad Keselowski was next with six.

