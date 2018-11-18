GMS Racing NXS Homestead Recap

Spencer Gallagher, No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

START: 17th

FINISH:17th

POINTS:11th

Notes & Quotes:—

-GMS Racing finishes 11th-place in the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) owners points standings.

-In 2018, Gallagher participated in 19 of the 33 NXS races, collecting one win, three top-fives, and 10 top-10’s.

“I was battling with a really tight Allegiant Chevrolet throughout the entire race. I came to pit road a few times to try and loosen me up but nothing seemed to really fix it completely. I had a better drive off the longer the run went on and that’s when I would make some gains. I appreciate all of the hard work team 23 put in this year. From the first lap to the last, it’s been an adventure I’ll never forget. Thank you all for your support throughout my career. Here’s to new beginnings.”

