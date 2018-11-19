All You Need to Know to Start Betting on Motorsports

What’s more exciting than getting behind the wheel of a supercar and blazing a trail around a race track? Well, motor racing fanatics will tell you that absolutely nothing is more exciting, and we’d have to agree. However, for those of us that will probably never get the chance to burn rubber the next best thing is placing a bet on one of those races and waiting with bated breath for the outcome.

These days, motorsports fans can bet on a multitude of world-renowned races. Whether its NASCAR, Formula 1 Grand Prix, Off-Road or World Rally racing, you’ll easily be able to place a bet on who will cross that finish line first. Betting is not restricted to just picking the winning driver, enthusiasts can also bet on the winning team or car manufacturer. Serious motorsports bettors will study the overall performance of both individual drivers and the entire team over the course of several seasons in order to make an educated prediction regarding the currents season’s champions. Of course, it’s entirely possible to make an off the cuff bet based on nothing more than the color of the vehicle, but we wouldn’t recommend it. We suggest that you find out more about betting at gamblerslounge.com before taking the plunge.

How to Place Your Bet

In the days before the internet revolutionized online gaming, motorsports bettors would have had to head down to their local bookies. Big names in the business, such as Ladbrokes and William Hill have now established an online presence, which means you’re just one sign-up away from being able to conveniently place a bet on any motorsport event. Bettors can also make use of the sportsbook attached to a regular online casino. Again, it’s simply a matter of signing up for an account, choosing a payment method and then placing your bet. Players will be asked to verify their account in order to activate it, meaning you’ll have to supply proof of identity and address, as well as proving that you are over 18 years old. The beauty of an online casino is that you will more than likely be offered a signup bonus. It is important to read the small print though because sometimes a casino will have a separate bonus for the sportsbook and if you don’t make a clear choice when signing up, you’ll miss out.

Layout and Odds

At first glance, a sportsbook can appear complicated and off-putting. However, all you need to do is take a deep breath and then spend some time exploring the site in order to understand all the options available to you. Some casinos will also offer online tutorials, which are totally worth checking out. Once you’ve become familiar with the site, you’ll need to look for the odds being offered for the race you’re interested in. Some casinos offer better odds than others, so it’s worth shopping around before placing your bet. The amount of money that you can win is dependent on the odds on offer, making them a hugely important factor. If you’re being offered 2/1 odds, it means that for every pound or dollar that you bet, you’ll win 2 back. Odds of 16/1 therefore, are much better, but you’re unlikely to find those kinds of odds on the favorite to win. Sometimes it pays to bet on the underdog, but it’s rare that the underdog will win so we suggest playing it safe if your budget is tight.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **