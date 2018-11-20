NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Power Rankings-Championship Edition

Tweet Photo by Patrick Sue-Chan for SpeedwayMedia.com.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series went to South Florida this past weekend for the final race of the year. It was the site where a new champion was crowned and for the first time ever, the champion won the last race of the year and the championship at the same time.

So for the final time this year, let’s take a look at this week’s power rankings from Homestead Miami.

1. Brett Moffitt – It should be to no surprise that Moffitt topped the power rankings once again for the last time in 2018. He continued his dominant season by winning back to back races and ultimately, the championship. It was the first championship of any kind for the Grimes, Iowa native. Moffitt started fifth and finished third in Stage and won Stage 2. He didn’t take the lead until Lap 40 and led for 27 laps for the first run. He fell back a bit late in the going, but not much as he battled with Noah Gragson until Gragson had a tire issue before his regular scheduled pit stop, which would cost him the championship. Moffitt was back in the lead on Lap 106 to lead the final 29 laps to win for the sixth time of the year. It speaks volumes as to how strong the No. 16 Hattori Racing team was this season. It’ll be interesting to see if Moffitt returns to the 16 in 2019 or if they’ll find a new driver. It will be a shame if Moffitt doesn’t return to the team next year, but sponsorships and funding determine that. Winning everything keeps Moffitt at the number one spot.

2. Noah Gragson – Despite the tire issue, it seemed as though Gragson could have been champion. He started third and finished third after finishing second in both stages. Gragson shone early and traded battles with eventual champion Moffitt. One has to wonder, if it weren’t for the tire issue, how the battle for the championship would have turned out. But if wishes were fishes, the whole world would be an ocean. Nonetheless, Gragson tried all he could to rebound and catch Moffitt, but it wasn’t enough or meant to be.

3. Grant Enfinger – One week removed from just barely missing out on the championship race, Enfinger didn’t let that deter him from having a strong finish. He dominated Stage 1 by leading all the laps and wound up third in Stage 2. Enfinger was in contention to win the race but came up two seconds short to finish second after starting on the pole.

4. Matt Crafton – After a dismal season without a win, Crafton showed signs of running up front from a disappointing qualifying effort of 22nd. He already was in the top 10 when Stage 1 ended, where Crafton finished fifth and then finished fourth in Stage 2. He led twice for four laps and won the race off pit road, following one of the stages. Ultimately, the No. 88 team finished sixth to end 2018 and they are already looking forward to a better 2019.

5. Stewart Friesen – Friesen started second and finished fourth after a quiet night. Friesen finished seventh and sixth, respectively in both stages. A strong season for the No. 52 team who made the Playoffs, won stages and ran up front to challenge for wins, but just couldn’t quite pull it off. However, this team looks to come back next year and contend for wins once more, and perhaps wind up in victory lane.

Fell Out

1. Harrison Burton – Burton finished 11th, but did not finish in the top 1o in either stage and was just off all night. Either they missed the setup or something happened, but it was an odd way to finish the season.

