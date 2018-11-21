ARCA Racing Series Schedule Released; 20 Races at 18 Tracks on Tap for 2019

The ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards 2019 schedule has been released and includes 20 races at 18 different race tracks in 13 states, starting with the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway in February and concluding with the finale at Kansas Speedway in October.

Other highlights on the schedule include a return to Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida, for the first time since 1992, a pair of events at both Pocono Raceway and Salem Speedway, a new May date for the event at Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, the 77th visit to the series’ home track Toledo Speedway, and the two annual dirt track events at Springfield and DuQuoin.

The series will race in conjunction with several other series throughout 2019, including the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR XFINITY Series, the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, the Indycar Series, the ARCA/CRA Super Series, and the USAC Silver Crown Series.

As has been the case since 1984, the races held on tracks longer than one mile will be included in the General Tire Superspeedway Challenge, while the events on tracks one mile in length and shorter will comprise the Sioux Chief Short Track Challenge. There are nine Superspeedway Challenge races and eleven Short Track Challenge races.

Each of the series’ 20 events will be televised on either Fox Sports 1 or MAVTV. The complete television schedule will be released at a later date.

The complete 2019 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule:

2/9 – Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida

3/9 – Five Flags Speedway, Pensacola, Florida

4/14 – Salem Speedway, Salem, Indiana

4/26 – Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Alabama

5/4 – Fairgrounds Speedway, Nashville, Tennessee

5/19 – Toledo Speedway, Toledo, Ohio

5/23 – Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, North Carolina

5/31 – Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania

6/7 – Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Michigan

6/14 – Madison International Speedway, Madison, Wisconsin

6/22 – Gateway Motorsports Park, Madison, Illinois

6/27 – Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Illinois

7/13 – Elko Speedway, Elko, Minnesota

7/19 – Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

7/26 – Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania

8/18 – Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, Illinois

8/31 – DuQuoin State Fairgrounds, DuQuoin, Illinois

9/14 – Salem Speedway, Salem, Indiana

10/5 – Lucas Oil Raceway, Brownsburg, Indiana

10/18 – Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas

