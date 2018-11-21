Give the Gift of ‘DEGA this Year with Talladega Superspeedway’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday Package

$75 Holiday Offer Includes Weekend FanVision Rental & Ticket to GEICO 500, April 28, 2019

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Black Friday (Nov. 23) and Cyber Monday (Nov. 26) are approaching fast and NASCAR fans should look no further than the gift of ‘DEGA when searching for the perfect holiday deal. Talladega Superspeedway has a special $75 Black Friday/Cyber Monday Package offer – with $40 savings – for the spring tripleheader weekend, April 26-28, 2019, featuring the GEICO 500. To take advantage, fans can visit here.

Whether it is for yourself or for someone else, this package is for everyone and includes:

One (1) Lincoln Grandstand Ticket (between the exit of Turn 4 and the entrance to pit road) for the GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event on Sunday, April 28

One (1) weekend FanVision rental and one (1) headset valid for the spring race weekend April 26-28, which features the General Tire 200 (April 26) for the ARCA Racing Series, the Talladega 300 (April 27) for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the GEICO 500 (April 28) for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

One (1) Talladega Christmas card

A kids Black Friday/Cyber Monday Package is also available for kids 12 and younger for only $37.50 and the same inclusions apply. To purchase a kids package fans must call 1-877-Go2-DEGA.

The FanVision controller delivers fans exclusive content throughout race weekend. The controller puts fans inside the racing action with a live broadcast, up to eight in-car cameras, radio scanners for all drivers, detailed driver stats and bios, plus much more!

Talladega Superspeedway will celebrate its 50th Anniversary in 2019, as well as the $50 million Transformation Infield Project. An Oversized Vehicle Tunnel that will be open 24 hours is slated for completion during the spring weekend. Ticket information for those races and all Talladega Superspeedway events is available online at www.talladegasuperspeedway. com or by calling 1-877-Go2-DEGA.

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway – which will celebrate its 50th anniversary season in 2019 – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles) as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members, first responders, teachers and educators. The historic venue, which opened in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel on event weekends and renowned Talladega Blvd., home of the “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and numerous pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www. talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

The track, along with its parent company, International Speedway Corporation, recently announced Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project. The approximate $50 million redevelopment endeavor is part of ISC’s long-term capital allocation plan and reinvestment into its major motorsports complexes. The project, highlighted by a one-of-a-kind Garage Fan Zone Experience, will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield. Full completion of the modernized project is scheduled for October 2019. Fans can learn more about the project and view the progress 24/7 via the construction cam by visiting www. talladegasuperspeedway.com/ transformation.

