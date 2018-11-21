START YOUR ENGINES: ISM RACEWAY REVS UP HOLIDAY SHOPPING SEASON WITH BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY DEALS

Two separate bundle deals provide fans with unique race experiences

PHOENIX – As the holiday shopping season heats up, ISM Raceway is offering race fans two different, one-time-only Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for the 2019 TicketGuardian 500 on March 10. Each bundle is anchored by a ticket in the all-new ISM Raceway grandstand seats and include either an INfield access pass or a FanVision unit rental.

Perfect for the race fan seeking out the most immersive race experience is the Full-Access Holiday Package, including a grandstand ticket in sections 155 through 165 and access to the one-of-a-kind INfield experience. Access to the INfield at ISM Raceway features Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage access, driver appearances, pre-race party access and exclusive food and beverage options. The Full-Access Holiday Package is available for $135, today through Monday.

Another exclusive offer for the 2019 TicketGuardian 500 and perfect for the fan that wants to see and hear it all features a FanVision unit rental. In this bundle, racegoers can purchase a grandstand ticket between sections 121 and 147 and tailor their race day experience with one powerful, super-fast handheld device for only $74.

With the FanVision unit, fans can control their video and audio experience to create a unique engagement with their favorite drivers and teams. FanVision features include the live race broadcast, up to eight in-car cameras, radio scanner for all cars, live stats and even track information and maps all on a 4.3-inch LCD display.

The TicketGuardian 500 on March 10 will be just the second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway since the completion of the $178 modernization project and will be the fourth race of the 2019 Cup Series season. The new grandstand seats available in these exclusive bundles were unveiled during the Raceway’s Opening Weekend earlier this month and feature all new seatbacks and cup holders for every seat in the facility.

Fans can take advantage of these exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, available now through Monday, by visiting ISMRaceway.com/holidayoffers or by phone at 1-866-408-RACE (7223).

About ISM Raceway

Since 1964, ISM Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest. As part of a $178 million modernization project, the track officially became ISM Raceway in 2018 as a result of a naming rights partnership with ISM Connect, a pioneer in smart venue technology bringing the digital fan engagement experience to Phoenix. Phoenix hosts two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekends each year. The 2019 season at ISM Raceway will begin with the TicketGuardian 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race weekend on March 8, 9 and 10. The schedule is anchored on Nov. 8, 9 and 10, with the Can-Am 500 race weekend, featuring the semifinal races in NASCAR’s Playoffs after which the field is reduced to the final four championship contenders. For more information, visit www.ISMRaceway.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **