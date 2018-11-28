Coveted Season-End Awards Presented During Annual NASCAR NMPA Myers Brothers Awards

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Nov. 28, 2018) – NASCAR presented several season-ending awards on Wednesday afternoon at the Encore Theater in Las Vegas, during the annual NASCAR NMPA Myers Brothers Awards.

A number of honors were handed out during the Champion’s Week mainstay, highlighted by the Champion Crew Chief Award, which was bestowed to Todd Gordon, crew chief for the championship winning No. 22 Ford with driver Joey Logano.

During his acceptance speech, Gordon detailed the team’s roller-coaster season, including the thrilling win at Martinsville Speedway that locked Logano into the Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“This win allowed everyone at Team Penske to focus on Homestead for three weeks,” Gordon said. “It was awesome to see all 550 Mooresville Employees pulling in the same direction, getting us as prepared as we’d ever been for the Championship race.”

Here is the complete list of Thursday’s award winners from the NASCAR NMPA Myers Brothers Awards

Luncheon:

NMPA Myers Brothers Award: Jim France

Buddy Shuman Award: Grant Lynch

NASCAR Marketing Achievement Award: Mobil 1

American Ethanol Green Flag Restart Award: Kevin Harvick

Busch Pole Award: Kurt Busch

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company Award: Joey Logano

MAHLE Clevite Engine Builder of the Year Award: Doug Yates

Mechanix Wear Most Valuable Pit Crew Award: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 team

Mobil 1 Driver of the Year Award: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

MOOG Go the Extra Mile Crew Chief of the Year Award: Adam Stevens, crew chief No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team

Sunoco Diamond Performance Award: Joey Logano

Champion Sponsor Award: Shell-Pennzoil

Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award: William Byron

Champion Crew Chief Award: Todd Gordon

