Auto Parts Retailer Awards College Scholarships for 2019

Turn5, Inc. Distributes $11,000 in Q4 and Over $80,000 to Date

PAOLI, Pa. (November 29th, 2018) – Turn5, Inc. – the parent company of online auto parts retailers AmericanMuscle (AM), AmericanTrucks (AT), and ExtremeTerrain (XT) – has just announced their bi-annual college scholarship program winners. With their fall awards, the Philadelphia e-commerce business has chosen 5 students from higher education institutions around the U.S. as recipients of a selection of scholarships between $2,000 and $3,000 each.

Introduced in 2013, the AM Scholarship is an essay-based program where entrants are instructed to write about how they plan on using their automotive education to drive change in the custom car industry. Four winners are selected annually—two each semester, with each winner receiving a $2,000 scholarship. The recently announced winners will receive their awards in December, which will be applied to their spring 2019 tuition. Joining 18 previous student recipients of the scholarship are Jade Perreira of the University of Hawaii and Sheikh Ahamed of Iowa State University’s PhD, Mechanical Engineering program.

In 2017, the AT Scholarship was created as a similar program to that of sister-website AM. The AT program is focused on students striving to contribute to the construction and building trades. Each year, 4 winners are selected for $2k checks. This semester’s winners are Tommy Moncur of Utah Valley University and Kolby Lusk of the College of Eastern Idaho, who are the second set of awardees since the program launched.

Finally, XT awards two $3,000 scholarships annually (one per semester), one in the Spring and one in the Fall, with $24,000 awarded to date. This November, XT chose Natalie Murphy of Reed College. Natalie joins seven previous winners who have received scholarships from XT, helping them to pursue a degree in Environmental Studies.

All 3 of the company’s programs are ongoing and renew with new applicant pools each year. Turn5 has awarded $88,000 worth of scholarships to students since AM launched 5 years ago, and is looking for their next sets of high school seniors or full-time university/college/tech students pursuing relevant degrees for Fall 2019.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About Turn5 Inc.

Turn5 is an award-winning e-commerce retailer founded in 2003, home to AmericanMuscle, ExtremeTerrain and AmericanTrucks.com. Employing more than 400 talented staff members who are driven and passionate about the work they do, Turn5 has received some of the most reputable business and e-commerce awards as a leader within the thriving automotive aftermarket performance niche. Located just outside of Philadelphia, Turn5 is focused on providing the highest level of customer service and an industry-leading shopping experience. Please visit https://www.turn5.com/ for more information.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **