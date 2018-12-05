Chad Finley Racing set to increase Truck Series schedule; ﻿seeking funded drivers for 2019

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – After a successful return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) this year, Chad Finley Racing (CFR) is preparing to increase their presence in the series’ next year beginning with the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Fri., Feb. 15, 2019.

The team under the leadership of Motorsports veteran Bruce Cook hopes to run the full 23-race schedule under the rebranded NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) with current drivers Chad Finley and Robby Lyons.

While Finley and Lyons will split races aboard their No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado, the family-owned operation is seeking funded drivers to complete the program.

Currently, CFR has a flexible schedule making their program perfect for any aspiring driver wanting to climb the ladder.

“We’re very proud of what we’ve built in a short time,” said Jeff Finley, team principal at Chad Finley Racing. “We were able to post a strong top-10 finish in our first race of the season at Gateway and were able to carry that speed all the way through our last race of 2018.

“We’re working harder at the shop to make our program better and know that it takes a total team effort. The addition of a talented funded driver at a competitive investment only makes our team stronger for the goal of celebrating in Victory Lane.”

Gearing up for the NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona in February, Cook says the team’s performance from Lyons at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October where the Floridan contended for the race win before being shuffled in the waning laps to finish 14th.

“With Daytona opening the season, we realize it’s a huge opportunity for us to showcase our abilities,” added Cook. “Robby (Lyons) did an exceptional job with our superspeedway truck at Talladega going from the back to the front on multiple occasions and finding himself where it mattered when it counted the most, even if the result wasn’t what we hoped for.

“The good thing for our truck program is that we’re aggressively working hard in the shop using our resources to make our program better from top to bottom. From superspeedways to speedways and short tracks, we’re making the investments to have a strong platform no matter who is behind the wheel. We’re looking forward to 2019.”

Interested and qualified candidates are urged to contact Jeff Finley at jeff@chadfinleyracing.com for additional information.

The first of 23 races on the NGOTS schedule opens at the “World Center of Racing,” Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Friday night, Feb. 15, 2019 airing live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Satellite NASCAR radio channel 90.

For more on Chad Finley Racing, please visit ChadFinleyRacing.com.

