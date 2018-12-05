Win Any Exhaust For Your 2008+ Challenger

PAOLI, Pa. (December 1, 2018) – With the addition of Dodge Challenger parts to AmericanMuscle.com earlier this year, the demand for Challenger exhausts has been monstrous! With that, AmericanMuscle is proud to announce their “Unleash the Beast” Challenger Exhaust Giveaway.

From now until 12/31/2018, enter daily for your chance to win a new exhaust system for your 2008-2019 Dodge Challenger—a value of up to $2,000! From cat-back exhaust systems to headers and mid pipes, the selection of products from AmericanMuscle’s Challenger store is beastly.

Head over to https://www.americanmuscle.com/challenger-monthly-sweepstakes.html and enter daily, enter often for your best chances of winning a new set of pipes from AmericanMuscle.com.

About AmericanMuscle

Starting out in 2003, AmericanMuscle quickly rose to be one of the leading aftermarket Fox Body to 2019 Mustang parts and accessories providers in the business. With the addition of Challenger in 2018, AmericanMuscle provides the most sought-after products, and fast shipping. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanMuscle is dedicated to offering the Mustang and Challenger communities with the highest level of enthusiast-grade customer service. Visit http://www.AmericanMuscle.com for more information.

