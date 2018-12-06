NASCAR Technical Institute Students Help Drive Team Penske Win

Tweet Joey Logano, 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion, at the Team Penske race shop in Mooresville, N.C.

Joey Logano brings home first Cup Title with help from highly trained technicians

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – December 6, 2018 – When Team Penske driver Joey Logano drove his No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Fusion to victory in Homestead, Fla. on November 18, winning his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship, it was a big win for graduates of NASCAR Technical Institute, too. Logano’s front-end mechanic and two members of his pit crew graduated from NASCAR Tech and have been working all season to help Team Penske get a checkered flag.

NASCAR Tech, one of 13 Universal Technical Institute campuses nationwide, is the exclusive educational provider for NASCAR and the only school in the country to offer NASCAR-endorsed training.

Team Penske has more than 30 combined victories in the 2018 race season across NASCAR, INDYCAR, IMSA and Australian Supercars and, in the last decade, has hired more than 60 NASCAR Tech graduates – highly trained technicians who hold positions ranging from entry level mechanic to Chief Mechanic.

“Winning races takes more than a driver and a crew chief,” said Logano. “It takes a whole team of people to put this all together and, because NASCAR Tech delivers the training race teams are looking for, their graduates are vital to a drivers’ success.”

“Without a doubt, there’s always a demand for good people,” said Tim Cindric, president of Team Penske. “NASCAR Tech is where Team Penske turns for the future of the organization. The relationship we have with the school is a special one.”

Team Penske is one of many industry leaders that rely on NASCAR Tech to train skilled auto and motorsports technicians.

“Our industry relationships are critical to both our partners’ success and to ours,” said John Dodson, vice president of Business Alliances & NASCAR for Universal Technical Institute. “We are honored that Team Penske, Roush Yates Engines, and the entire motorsports community comes to NASCAR Tech to build winning teams.”

NASCAR Tech’s Mooresville, N.C. campus offers the standard Universal Technical Institute core automotive training program, with an optional 15-week elective to train students preparing for a career in motorsports. The 15-week elective trains students in everything from engines, fabrication, and welding, to aerodynamics and pit crew essentials. Through NASCAR Tech’s elite Spec Engine program, select students have the opportunity to build engines that will compete in NASCAR-sanctioned races.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.:

With more than 200,000 graduates in its 53-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the nation’s leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 13 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

For more information, visit www.uti.edu. Like UTI on www.facebook.com/UTI or follow UTI on Twitter @UTITweet, @MMITweet, and @NASCARTechUTI.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **