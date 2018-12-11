Dale Earnhardt Jr. Announced as Honorary Pace Truck Driver for 61st Annual DAYTONA 500

Special ‘Dale Earnhardt Jr. DAYTONA 500 Ticket Package’ Available

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Dec. 11, 2018) – Two-time DAYTONA 500 champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. will serve as the Honorary Pace Truck Driver for the 61st annual running of “The Great American Race” on Feb. 17 at Daytona International Speedway. Earnhardt will drive a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, marking the first time a truck has paced the DAYTONA 500 field.

A special Dale Earnhardt Jr. DAYTONA 500 Ticket Package is available as part of Earnhardt’s appearance. The package includes a reserved ticket to the DAYTONA 500, UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access, a collectable item signed by Earnhardt and an exclusive race-day question-and-answer session with Earnhardt in the speedway’s Midway Suites.

The Dale Earnhardt Jr. DAYTONA 500 Ticket Package is available for $288 and capacity is limited. For fans that have already purchased their DAYTONA 500 tickets and want to add to their experience, a limited amount of upgrades are available for $139. To purchase, fans can visit www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

Earnhardt’s victories in the 2004 and 2014 DAYTONA 500 were the highlights of a NASCAR career that saw him win two NASCAR Xfinity Series titles (1998-99) and 15 consecutive (2003-17) NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver awards. In 2017 Earnhardt Jr. announced that season would be his last as a full-time Cup driver. A short time later NBC Universal announced that Earnhardt would join NBC Sports Group in 2018 as an analyst and influencer in its NASCAR coverage.

Earnhardt is joining a special fraternity exclusive to the “World Center of Racing.” The list of past pace-car drivers includes three-time DAYTONA 500 champion Jeff Gordon, actor Tom Cruise, legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and professional wrestling star John Cena.

“Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s popularity is as strong as ever,” said Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile. “We know our fans will love seeing him return to the DIS high banks – even if he will be driving a good bit slower than what he’s used to at our track.

“So much of Dale’s legacy was formed on those high banks. It will be an honor to have one of our greatest champions pace the DAYTONA 500.”

