Barrett-Jackson to Auction Authentic David Ragan No. 38 Ford Fusion

Proceeds to Benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children

CONCORD, N.C. (December 12, 2018) – David Ragan announced today he will auction a 2018 race-used No. 38 Shriners Hospitals for Children Ford Fusion NASCAR racecar to benefit the children’s hospitals. World renowned car auction house, Barrett-Jackson, will auction the ready-to-race car on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at WestWorld of Scottsdale in Arizona, with 100 percent of the hammer price benefiting the Shriners Hospitals.

The Ford Fusion is specifically built for Ragan and its design is to promote the 22 Shriners Hospitals for Children located in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The car is Chassis No. 574 from Front Row Motorsports and raced in the Monster Energy Cup Series in multiple events throughout 2018. The NASCAR-sanctioned car comes complete with a Ford Performance Roush Yates Racing engine that produces 750 horsepower. It’s also equipped with the original four-speed G-Force transmission, a 4.63 rear gear and Goodyear racing tires. The car is detailed to the specifications of Ragan, including one of his carbon-fiber seat shells, SFI-certified insert and a seven-point racing harness. In addition to the car itself, Ragan will also donate four garage passes to a race of the winning bidder’s choice in 2019.

Ragan competed in three races in 2018 with the Shriners Hospital for Children scheme that is up on the block, including the prestigious 400-mile July race at the Daytona International Speedway. Ragan is a veteran of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and has two wins in America’s premier auto racing series along with numerous top finishes that make him a household name across the country.

But, more importantly, Ragan has been a champion off the track for the patients of Shriners Hospitals for Children, a charity that he has supported since becoming a member of Shriners International in 2012 and serving as its NASCAR ambassador. Ragan visits Shriners Hospitals during the race season and invites patients to the track for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. He also raises awareness and funds for Shriners Hospitals for Children through various campaigns, public service announcements, donations and activities.

“I am excited to combine my two passions of competing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and supporting the Shriners Hospitals for Children,” said Ragan. “One lucky high bidder will not only have the opportunity to win an authentic Ford Fusion racecar, but also make a big difference for the patients and families of the Shriners Hospitals for Children. All the proceeds of the car are going to the hospitals and that’s exciting because we’re looking for a big bid. And, this car is the real deal. With a 750 horsepower Roush Yates racing engine, and prepared to hit the track, I am sure it will draw some attention in Scottsdale. I will be there to meet the winner and thank them personally.”

“David continues to be a tremendous ambassador for the Shriners Hospitals for Children,” said Jim Cain, chairman of the Board of Directors for Shriners Hospitals for Children. “Our partnership with David has increased awareness for our health care system and the work we do for our patients. This is now a unique way for us to raise the funds needed to continue to provide the excellent care given at each hospital. We’re looking forward to the auction in January.”

“Every auction gives us the chance to work with wonderful people, like David Ragan, who work tirelessly to help others,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “We’re excited to team up with him in Scottsdale and help sell his race car so that kids across the nation can get better. When we work together, we effect greater change than working alone. And there are few things more important than coming together to help kids reach their greatest potential.”

For more information on becoming a bidder, visit www.Barrett-Jackson.com/bidder. Also, follow David Ragan and Barrett-Jackson on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and information heading into the 2019 Scottsdale auction.

About David Ragan

David Ragan is a two-time winner in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Beginning his racing career in his youth, Ragan reached the top of the NASCAR ranks at a young age. Signed to race for Roush Fenway Racing, Ragan earned Rookie of The Year in the NASCAR XFINITY Series and runner-up for the Monster Energy Cup Series Rookie of the Year. He has Monster Energy Cup wins at the famed Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. Ragan currently races the No. 38 Ford for Front Row Motorsports.

Off the track, Ragan serves as an official Love to the rescue® ambassador for Shriners Hospitals for Children and is a member of Shriners International.

About Shriners Hospitals for Children

Shriners Hospitals for Children is changing lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education. Our 22 locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, provide advanced care for children with orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate. Learn more at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.

Shriners Hospitals for Children is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.

