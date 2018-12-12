General Tire Extends Partnership with Talladega Superspeedway for the General Tire 200

Set for April 26, the ARCA Racing Series Event has been a Staple at the 2.66-mile Venue Since 1969

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Talladega Superspeedway is excited to announce that General Tire, which for over 100 years has offered a complete quality line of ultra-high performance, passenger, light truck, off-road and commercial tires, has extended its entitlement sponsorship of the General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series event (April 26) as part of a multi-year partnership.

“We are proud to continue our relationship with Talladega Superspeedway for another two years,” said Travis Roffler, Director of Marketing for General Tire. “When we first partnered with the track, it was because the enthusiasm of the fans there is almost unmatched in any other sport. The relationship has done a lot to increase our awareness among those fans, and we look forward to continuing our relationship for that very reason.”

The 2.66-mile venue, which will celebrate its 50th Anniversary in 2019, has hosted the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards since the track’s initial season in 1969. The series has seen its share of close, exciting finishes at the historic track, most recently in the 2018 General Tire 200 where victor Zane Smith edged Joe Graf Jr. at the line in an eventual photo finish – the closest finish in series history.

General Tire, also the official tire supplier of the ARCA Series, has been the entitlement sponsor of the General Tire 200 since 2016.

“General Tire has been an incredible partner and we are thrilled to have them with us as we head into an exciting future,” said Grant Lynch, Chairman of Talladega Superspeedway. “Not only will we celebrate our 50th Anniversary next year in which the ARCA Series has played a major part of our history, but we will also kick off our Transformation Infield Project. We are glad that General Tire will be a part of both.”

The first aspect of the $50 million Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project that will allow fans to be immersed into motorsports at the mammoth venue like never before is the Oversized Vehicle Tunnel that is currently under construction. Scheduled for completion during the track’s spring tripleheader weekend, the tunnel will be open 24 hours.

In addition, there will be the new 67-spot Finish Line Premium RV area, as well as new Infield Shower Trailers for the weekend that will also feature the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Talladega 300 (Saturday, April 27) and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series’ GEICO 500 (Sunday, April 28). For ticket information, call 855-518-RACE (7223) or log on to www.talladegasuperspeedway.com.

About General Tire

For over 100 years General Tire has offered a complete quality line of ultra-high performance, passenger, light truck, off-road and commercial tires to meet all your needs. General Tire is a proud supporter of ARCA; Best in the Desert Racing Series; Major League Fishing; King of the Cage; Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, Late Model Dirt Series, Pro Pulling League, Modified Series, Drag Boat Racing Series and ASCS Sprint Car Dirt Series; Expedition Overland; FreestyleMx.com Tour; Zero One Odyssey; and Spec Tire of JeepSpeed. Team GT supports athletes: CJ Hutchins, Jim Beaver, Jeff Proctor, Chase Motorsports, Camburg Racing, Stan Shelton, Ryan Beat, Skeet Reese, Edwin Evers, Mark Rose, Ott DeFoe, John Crews, Britt Myers, Bill McDonald, and Greg Biffle.

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway – which will celebrate its 50th anniversary season in 2019 – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles) as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members, first responders, teachers and educators. The historic venue, which opened in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel on event weekends and renowned Talladega Blvd., home of the “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and numerous pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

The track, along with its parent company, International Speedway Corporation, announced earlier this year Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project. The approximate $50 million redevelopment endeavor is part of ISC’s long-term capital allocation plan and reinvestment into its major motorsports complexes. The project, highlighted by a one-of-a-kind Garage Fan Zone Experience, will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield. Full completion of the modernized project is scheduled for October 2019. Fans can learn more about the project and view the progress 24/7 via the construction cam by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.

