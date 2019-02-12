Full starting lineup for Gander RV Duel races at Daytona

Tweet During practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway on February 9, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images.

Staff Report |NASCAR.com

Sunday’s Daytona 500 single-car qualifying set only the front row for the “Great American Race” — Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron (Busch Pole Award) and Alex Bowman will lead the field when the green flag drops Feb. 17 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The qualifying speeds, though, set the lineups for Thursday’s Gander RV Duel races at Daytona (7 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the twin 60-lap races that determine the full starting lineup for the 61st running of the Daytona 500.

Duel 1 is typically comprised from the odd-numbered drivers on the Daytona 500 qualifying speed chart — first, third, fifth, etc. Duel 2 is then the even-finishing drivers. NASCAR officials, though, ensure an even number of Open, non-Charter teams in each duel race.

The results of those two races will determine the cars that qualify for the Daytona 500, and where they line up on the grid. The winner of Duel 1 will start the Daytona 500 in third place, second place starts fifth, and so on through the inside row. The winner of Duel 2 will start the Daytona 500 in fourth place, second place starts sixth and so on through the outside row.

Additionally, Tyler Reddick and Casey Mears locked themselves into the Daytona 500 field by virtue of being the fastest two Open cars during qualifying.

* denotes Open, non-Charter team

DUEL 1 LINEUP

STARTING POSITION DRIVER TEAM 1. William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 2. Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 3. Daniel Hemric Richard Childress Racing 4. Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 5. Brad Keselowski Team Penske 6. Paul Menard Wood Brothers Racing 7. Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 8. Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 9. Tyler Reddick* Richard Childress Racing 10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Roush Fenway Racing 11. Daniel Suarez Stewart-Haas Racing 12. Chris Buescher JTG Daugherty Racing 13. Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing 14. Ryan Truex* Tommy Baldwin Racing 15. Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing 16. Matt DiBenedetto Leavine Family Racing 17. Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports 18. Matt Tifft Front Row Motorsports 19. Parker Kligerman* Gaunt Brothers Racing 20. Landon Cassill StarCom Racing 21. Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing

PROJECTED DUEL 2 LINEUP

STARTING POSITION DRIVER TEAM 1. Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 2. Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 3. Joey Logano Team Penske 4. Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing 5. Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 6. Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 7. Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 8. Ryan Blaney Team Penske 9. Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 10. Kurt Busch Stewart-Haas Racing 11. David Ragan Front Row Motorsports 12. Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 13. Casey Mears* Germain Racing 14. Jamie McMurray Spire Motorsports 15. Brendan Gaughan* Beard Motorsports 16. Kyle Larson Chip Ganassi Racing 17. Ty Dillon Germain Racing 18. Ross Chastain Premium Motorsports 19. Corey LaJoie GO FAS Racing 20. BJ McLeod Petty Ware Racing 21. Joey Gase* Motorsports Business Management

