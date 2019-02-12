Full starting lineup for Gander RV Duel races at Daytona

by Official Release On Tue, Feb. 12, 2019

During practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway on February 9, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images.

Staff Report |NASCAR.com 

Sunday’s Daytona 500 single-car qualifying set only the front row for the “Great American Race” — Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron (Busch Pole Award) and Alex Bowman will lead the field when the green flag drops Feb. 17 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The qualifying speeds, though, set the lineups for Thursday’s Gander RV Duel races at Daytona (7 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the twin 60-lap races that determine the full starting lineup for the 61st running of the Daytona 500.

Duel 1 is typically comprised from the odd-numbered drivers on the Daytona 500 qualifying speed chart — first, third, fifth, etc. Duel 2 is then the even-finishing drivers. NASCAR officials, though, ensure an even number of Open, non-Charter teams in each duel race.

The results of those two races will determine the cars that qualify for the Daytona 500, and where they line up on the grid. The winner of Duel 1 will start the Daytona 500 in third place, second place starts fifth, and so on through the inside row. The winner of Duel 2 will start the Daytona 500 in fourth place, second place starts sixth and so on through the outside row.

Additionally, Tyler Reddick and Casey Mears locked themselves into the Daytona 500 field by virtue of being the fastest two Open cars during qualifying.

Below is the starting lineup for each Duel race.

* denotes Open, non-Charter team

DUEL 1 LINEUP

STARTING POSITION DRIVER TEAM
1. William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
2. Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports
3. Daniel Hemric Richard Childress Racing
4. Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
5. Brad Keselowski Team Penske
6. Paul Menard Wood Brothers Racing
7. Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing
8. Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
9. Tyler Reddick* Richard Childress Racing
10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Roush Fenway Racing
11. Daniel Suarez Stewart-Haas Racing
12. Chris Buescher JTG Daugherty Racing
13. Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing
14. Ryan Truex* Tommy Baldwin Racing
15. Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing
16. Matt DiBenedetto Leavine Family Racing
17. Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports
18. Matt Tifft Front Row Motorsports
19. Parker Kligerman* Gaunt Brothers Racing
20. Landon Cassill StarCom Racing
21. Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing

PROJECTED DUEL 2 LINEUP

STARTING POSITION DRIVER TEAM
1. Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
2. Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
3. Joey Logano Team Penske
4. Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing
5. Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
6. Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
7. Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing
8. Ryan Blaney Team Penske
9. Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing
10. Kurt Busch Stewart-Haas Racing
11. David Ragan Front Row Motorsports
12. Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports
13. Casey Mears* Germain Racing
14. Jamie McMurray Spire Motorsports
15. Brendan Gaughan* Beard Motorsports
16. Kyle Larson Chip Ganassi Racing
17. Ty Dillon Germain Racing
18. Ross Chastain Premium Motorsports
19. Corey LaJoie GO FAS Racing
20. BJ McLeod Petty Ware Racing
21. Joey Gase* Motorsports Business Management
** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **

Leave a comment





Free Shipping on Orders Over $25 at Store.NASCAR.com



Copyright © SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved. - Partner of USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties.