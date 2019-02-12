GMS Racing NGOTS Daytona Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 United Rentals Chevrolet Silverado

Daytona NGOTS Stats

-Creed set to make first career NGOTS start at Daytona

2018 NGOTS Stats

Starts: 5, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 2, Laps led: 3

Notes:

-The reigning ARCA Series champion will compete for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors with GMS Racing in his first full-time NGOTS season. Creed led 35 laps and finished third in the 2018 ARCA Series event at Daytona.

Quote:

“Going into Daytona I feel confident. Our guys have put in a lot of work in the off season and our trucks are good. For me, the race is going to be learning the first half of the race. Finding out what works and what doesn’t, what line I can run. You want to play the big picture and get some stage points if you can, but it’s just about being patient and letting things fall into place. Obviously, a win would be great, but I’m happy with a top 10 because it’s Daytona and you just never know. I’m just excited to go back racing again and looking ahead to Atlanta and Las Vegas where we’ve got a little more control of our destiny.”

Brett Moffitt, No. 24 PlanBSales.com Chevrolet Silverado

Daytona NGOTS Stats

2 starts, 2 laps led

Best start: 6th (2017)

Best Finish: 22 (2017)

Notes:

-Fresh off winning the 2018 NGOTS Championship, Brett Moffitt joins GMS Racing for the 2019 season.

-Moffitt and the No. 24 team will utilize chassis No. 129. This chassis was raced at Daytona in 2018, where it qualified second and won, and at Talladega fall 2017, where it qualified second.

Quote:

“I’m looking forward to getting the season started at Daytona. I really feel like I’m in the best position I’ve ever been in my career to go out there and compete in some of the top equipment. The guys have been working hard in the shop to get these trucks ready and it’s finally time to get back to racing. Daytona is always a true test of patience and you just hope you’re around at the end to show what you’ve got.”

