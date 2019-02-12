HFR NGOTS Daytona Preview

Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Halmar International Chevrolet Silverado

Daytona NGOTS Stats

Career starts: 2

Best start: 9

Laps led: 1

Notes:

Stewart Friesen returns for his second full-time NGOTS season with Halmar Friesen Racing.

Friesen finished the 2018 season seventh in points and made the playoffs in his first full-time NGOTS season.

Friesen and the No. 52 team will run chassis No. 104. This chassis raced at Talladega in 2018, where it finished sixth.

Quote:

“I’m excited to get to Daytona and start the season. I’m proud of all the work that Trip (Bruce, crew chief) and the boys have done in the shop this off season. That paired with the experience we gained last year as a team, leaves me with a very optimistic feeling not only for Daytona, but the rest of the season as well. We’re ready to get after it. We have my old friend and chassis wizard Dickie Weld with us this week as well, so maybe he can bring us a bit of good luck.”

ABOUT HALMAR FRIESEN RACING

Halmar Friesen Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with driver Stewart Friesen. More information can be found at https://halmarracing.com/ and https://stewartfriesen.net/.

