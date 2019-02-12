Kurt Busch to Celebrate Service Members and Veterans with Ticket Giveaways

KB100 Ticket Giveaway Will Provide 100 Tickets to all 36 Races in the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

CONCORD, NC (Feb. 12, 2019): Thirty-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) winner Kurt Busch announced plans today for the KB100 Ticket Giveaway, which will offer 100 tickets for each MENCS race in 2019. All currently serving military members and veterans are eligible to register to be selected for tickets. The KB100 program is part of a relationship with the Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) and will begin with this weekend’s 61st running of the DAYTONA 500.

Busch, the 2017 DAYTONA 500 and the 2004 series Champion, who will be competing in his 20th season in the MENCS, said, “I am appreciative of the sacrifice and commitment of our military service members and families.” Busch plans to personally purchase tickets throughout the 2019 MENCS season to be distributed through Vet Tix.

The driver of the No. 1 Monster Energy Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Chip Ganassi Racing stated, “Family is what NASCAR is all about and I hope this experience at the track will be an enjoyable and fun filled event!”

Vet Tix is a national 501 (C)(3)which has provided over 6 million free event tickets to more than one million members. The nonprofit organization spends over 95 percent back to its programs, giving back to those who have given so much. Fans can visit VetTix.org or 1stTix.org to learn more.

About Veteran Tickets Foundation:

Since 2008, Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) has provided free tickets to sporting events, concerts, performing arts and family activities to the currently-serving military, National Guard and Reserves, veterans of all eras, immediate family of those Killed in Action, and caregivers of VetTixers. In 2018 Vet Tix launched 1stTix to provide the same benefit to our nation’s current and retired law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMTs. These events help veterans, and first responders reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build lifelong memories, and encourage service members and first responders to stay engaged with American life and their local communities.

