Clay Greenfield ready for Daytona redemption

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – One of the feel-good stories from the 2018 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) Daytona season-opener will have another opportunity to shine again as Clay Greenfield (@ClayGreenfield) and his Clay Greenfield Motorsports (CGM) team will compete in Friday night’s NextEra Energy Resources 250.

“I’m excited for an opportunity to get back to Daytona and put our No. 68 Chevrolet Silverado in contention for another good finish,” Greenfield said.

“We had a real good run going last year and we got involved in a crash late in the race. Maybe luck will strike twice, and we’ll be just as competitive this week and have a shot at redemption on Friday night.”

Last year, Greenfield stunned the Truck Series regulars by qualifying a career-best third and remained a factor in the season-opening race until being swept into a Lap 81 crash that resulted in a disappointing 22nd place finish.

Despite the finish, Greenfield praised the then new spec NT1 engine approved for competition last year. Greenfield explained the new engine allowed his team the opportunity to come to the 2.5-mile superspeedway and have a shot at being competitive from the moment they unloaded.

Traditionally, Greenfield has been a crafty plate-racer, but limited finances have hindered his opportunity to make a statement from start to finish during either Daytona or Talladega weekend. Last year, Greenfield led the parade of solo teams utilizing the new motor to their advantage.

“I’m very thankful for the NT1 engine,” added Greenfield. “It has allowed a small team like mine, based out of Tennessee to come to the track to be competitive. Whether it’s a big track like Daytona or Talladega – or a small track like Bristol, I feel relieved knowing that we’re going to the track with a fighting chance with the horsepower under the hood – rather than having to sweat it out.”

CGM will run a limited Truck Series schedule in 2019 and while the lineup is still being finalized, Greenfield says the addition of new partner Rackley Roofing for Friday night’s 100-lap race could provide the chance for him to increase the number of races run this season.

For more than four decades, Rackley Roofing has been serving the industrial and commercial roofing needs of customers in Tennessee, including the Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis, and Chattanooga areas. Their full-service roofing capabilities and unmatched customer service combine to exceed their customers’ expectations and create a higher standard in commercial roofing.

“I’m super stoked to have Rackley Roofing on board for Daytona this weekend,” Greenfield added. “I’ve gotten to know everyone there pretty well and they are very supportive in our program and what we are trying to accomplish. I hope the opportunity works out where we’re able to put some more races together down the road.”

In 42 NGOTS starts, Greenfield has two top-10 finishes, including a career-best eighth at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2017. In addition to Trucks, the 34-year-old has made limited starts in the Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series.

For more on Clay Greenfield, visit ClayGreenfield.com, like him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter.

The NextEra Energy Resources 250 (100 laps | 250 miles) is the first of 23 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2019 schedule. Practice begins on Thurs, Feb. 14 from 2:35 p.m. – 3:25 p.m. A final practice session is set for 4:35 p.m. – 5:25 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Fri., Feb. 15 beginning at 4:40 p.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90).

About Rackley Roofing:

For more than four decades, Rackley Roofing (rackleyroofing.com) has been serving the industrial and commercial roofing needs of customers in Tennessee, including the Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis, and Chattanooga areas. Their full-service roofing capabilities and unmatched customer service combine to exceed their customers’ expectations and create a higher standard in commercial roofing.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **