Timothy Peters – NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

NextEra Energy 250 | Daytona International Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 Friends of Jaclyn Foundation Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Timothy Peters

Timothy Peters on Racing at Daytona: “I’m really looking forward to kicking off the 2019 season this Friday in the Friends of Jaclyn Silverado,” said Peters. “Everyone at Niece Motorsports has worked hard and I can’t wait to hit the race track! I enjoy superspeedway racing and winning at Daytona in the past always helps with momentum going back.”

Peters at Daytona: Peters looks to make his 11th NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) start at Daytona International Speedway on Friday. Peters is no stranger to Victory Lane at the esteemed track. In 2010, he started 24th and led five laps on his way to a victory in the season-opening event.

Peters also has two second-place finishes in the NGOTS at Daytona, coming in 2012 and 2014. All-in-all, Peters has earned one win, three top-five and seven top-15 finishes in NGOTS competition at Daytona.

On the Truck: The No. 44 Chevrolet will carry the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation colors at Daytona International Speedway. The Friends of Jaclyn Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life for children battling pediatric brain tumors and other childhood cancers, and to raise awareness through their Adopt-A-Child, Safe on the Sidelines and Guardian Angel Programs. For more information visit friendsofjaclyn.org.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, with drivers Ross Chastain, Reid Wilson and Timothy Peters. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

