Thanks Gander RV Duels Up Next For Menard, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team

Paul Menard and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team, fresh off a strong run in the Advance Auto Parts Clash, are set to officially kick off their 2019 campaign in Thursday’s Gander RV Duel qualifying races.

Menard, who led a Clash-record 51 laps last Sunday, will be back in his Daytona 500 Mustang for the first of two 150-mile qualifying races that will set the field for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Menard starts sixth in the first Duel after qualifying 11th this past Sunday.

Eddie Wood said he likes what he’s seen of his team so far this Speedweeks.

“I was really proud of Paul and how he ran on Sunday,” Wood said. “The new Mustang is impressive. We had some new people on the team and they did a good job. We had a good pit stop in the Clash, and we all think our new spotter, Joey Meier, is going to be a great addition to the 21 team.”

Wood said how the team fares in Thursday evening’s 150-miler will determine how the rest of the week goes.

“After you run the qualifier, depending on how you run and how things unfold, you’ll know what to work on in practice on Friday,” he said.

And, like last year, there will be points to be earned in the Duels. The top-10 finishers in each Duel will receive Stage points like in a regular points race, with the winner earning 10 Stage points and the 10th-place driver earning one.

“We’ve all come to understand how important each Stage point can be,” Wood said.

Likewise, the Duels offer the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team a chance to show some hospitality to some of the people from Ford Motor Company and others who make their racing possible.

“We’re looking forward to having Mr. Edsel Ford and Mr. John Menard with us,” Wood said. “It’s always an honor to have them with us wherever we are, but having them at Daytona International Speedway is extra special.”

The Gander RV Duels are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14, with TV coverage on Fox Sports 1, and the green flag for the Daytona 500 is set to fly at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 17, at 2:30 p.m., with TV coverage on FOX.

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft® offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended and approved by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under-hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer exceptional value with the highest quality and right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers are backed by Ford Motor Company’s two-year, unlimited-miles Service Parts Limited Warranty. Ask for Motorcraft by name when you visit your local auto parts store or your favorite service facility. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers

Ford’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers routine vehicle maintenance such as oil and filter changes, light repair services including brake repair, and tire replacements on all vehicle makes and models. With more than 800 locations and growing, customers can visit www.quicklane.com to find a center that is closest to them, print savings coupons and review maintenance tips to keep their vehicles running at peak efficiency. This site includes information on how to spot tire wear, how to jump-start a battery and even a series of tips to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 200,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Paul Menard in the famous No. 21 racer.

