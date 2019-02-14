“THE VOICE” CHAMPION CHEVEL SHEPHERD TO PERFORM NATIONAL ANTHEM AT TICKETGUARDIAN 500

Tweet Chevel Shepherd, winner of “The Voice” season 15, will be performing the National Anthem prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series TicketGuardian 500 on Sunday, March 10.

PHOENIX – ISM Raceway is excited to announce that Chevel Shepherd, winner of “The Voice” season 15, will be performing the National Anthem prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series TicketGuardian 500 on Sunday, March 10.

“As a longtime fan of cars and racing, I am absolutely thrilled to honor our country by performing ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ at ISM Raceway’s upcoming TicketGuardian 500,” Shepherd said. “I’ve heard so much about the new facility and I’m excited to experience it in person.”

At just 16 years old, Shepherd consistently impresses listeners with her powerful voice. The New Mexico native was raised on country music and the outdoors – often doing crafts, feeding the animals and fixing cars with her dad. When Shepherd turned eight, she began singing in town whenever she could, always looking for musical opportunities. In 2018, that opportunity came when she propelled herself into the spotlight by winning season 15 of the hit TV show, “The Voice,” and earlier this month when she performed on the Meaning of Life Tour with her Voice Coach Kelly Clarkson.

Tickets to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series TicketGuardian 500 weekend March 8, 9 and 10, are available online at ISMRaceway.com, by phone at 1-866-408-RACE (7223), or in person at the ISM Raceway ticket office.

