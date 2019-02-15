Grant Enfinger comes up one spot short at Daytona

Tweet Austin Hill, driver of the #16 CHIBA Toyopet Toyota, races Grant Enfinger, driver of the #98 Champion Power Equipment Ford, during the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images.

Coming from two laps down, Grant Enfinger almost found himself in contention to win the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway Friday night.

“We had a check of a Ford F-150 down here,” Enfinger told MRN Radio.”(Crew Chief) Jeff Hensley and all these boys worked really, really hard before they got here, but worked even harder once we got caught up in that wreck.”

“I had good speed, worked my butt off to get back on the lead lap and just thought we were in position to push (Matt) Crafton, and we just got blocked too much right there and I was going to wreck him if I kept with him. So, that’s when we got shuffled around and just couldn’t get a good run coming to the checkered.”

Enfinger finished fifth and sixth in both stages. It is the 19th top-five finish of his career.

