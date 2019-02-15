Kyle Busch leads Third Practice at Daytona

Tweet During the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 60th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 18, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images.

Daytona Beach, FL- Kyle Busch led the first practice at Daytona International Speedway with a lap of 44.936; just over 200 miles an hour at 200.285 MPH.

Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Preece, Erik Jones, and Ryan Newman rounded out the top 5.

Pole Sitter William Byron was 18th quickest which was the third fastest of the four Hendrick Motorsports cars.

Denny Hamlin led the 10 Consecutive Lap Averages with an average speed of 198.107 MPH.

There is one more practice session later on today from 3:05 PM ET- 3:55 PM ET which will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

