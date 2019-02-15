Matt Crafton survives Daytona melee/still winless

Tweet The green flag waves at the start of the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images.

After all the carnage tonight at Daytona International Speedway, even after getting caught up late in an accident, Matt Crafton found himself with a shot to snap his long winless streak in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

Unfortunately, he will have to wait until Atlanta next Saturday afternoon as he finished fifth after starting 15th.

“Just didn’t have anybody there at the end,” Crafton told MRN Radio. Grant (Enfinger) gave me this huge push, where I wished we would have stayed together, but he did everything he had to do to get me up there to have a shot.”

“The restart before that, I was the best one where I fell in behind the 16 (Austin Hill) and this was the spot we needed to be. All in all, we finished top five. Usually, I’m upside down or crashed real early at these places. As aggravating as it is, we got here and got a bunch of points. It is my favorite racetrack now.”

This was Crafton’s 110th top five finish of his career and his second at Daytona. His last Truck Series victory was at Eldora Speedway on July 19, 2017.

