GMS Racing NXS Daytona Recap

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 23 Fire Alarm Services Inc. Chevrolet Camaro

START: 14th

FINISH: 8th

POINTS: 8th

Notes & Quotes:—

-Nemechek brought the No. 23 Fire Alarm Services Chevrolet home in the eighth-position in his first start with GMS Racing and in his NASCAR Xfinity Series Daytona debut.

-Nemechek finished third in the first stage of the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 and collected eight stage points.

“An eighth-place finish in my first start with GMS Racing and in my Xfinity Daytona debut is a solid start for this season. We had a fast No. 23 Fire Alarm Services Chevrolet but just didn’t get the opportunity to get up front and fight for the win. I wanted to get down and run the bottom line but every time I tried I would fall to the back of the pack and would lose a lot of track position which was crucial today since passing was minimal. I’m thankful for this opportunity and I can’t thank Maury Gallagher and Mike Beam enough. I’m looking forward to Atlanta next weekend.”

