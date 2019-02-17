Ross Chastain – NextEra Energy 250 Race Recap

NextEra Energy 250 | Daytona International Speedway Race Recap

Team: No. 45 TrüNorth™/Paul Jr. Designs Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Start: 23rd

Finish: 3rd

Points Position: 3rd

Chastain Post-Race: “I really enjoyed our No.45 TrüNorth™/Paul Jr. Designs Chevrolet,” said Chastain. “It was great to have a new sponsor aboard for this race and the 2019 season. I’m excited to see what we can do for the rest of the races with our strong finish in Daytona.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, with drivers Ross Chastain, Reid Wilson and Timothy Peters. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

