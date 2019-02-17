Timothy Peters – NextEra Energy 250 Race Recap

NextEra Energy 250 | Daytona International Speedway Race Recap

Team: No. 44 Friends of Jaclyn Foundation Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Timothy Peters

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @TimothyPeters_

Start: 28th

Finish: 7th

Points Position: 7th

Peters Post-Race: “I’m very thankful to have this opportunity to race the No.44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet sponsored by Friends of Jaclyn,” said Peters. “We had a great truck tonight, missed some wrecks, but sadly got involved in one towards the end. I’m looking forward, with our momentum, towards Atlanta Motor Speedway.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, with drivers Ross Chastain, Reid Wilson and Timothy Peters. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **