Timothy Peters – NextEra Energy 250 Race Recap
by Official Release On Sun, Feb. 17, 2019
NextEra Energy 250 | Daytona International Speedway Race Recap
Team: No. 44 Friends of Jaclyn Foundation Chevrolet Silverado
Driver: Timothy Peters
Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @TimothyPeters_
Start: 28th
Finish: 7th
Points Position: 7th
Peters Post-Race: “I’m very thankful to have this opportunity to race the No.44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet sponsored by Friends of Jaclyn,” said Peters. “We had a great truck tonight, missed some wrecks, but sadly got involved in one towards the end. I’m looking forward, with our momentum, towards Atlanta Motor Speedway.”
About Niece Motorsports:
Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, with drivers Ross Chastain, Reid Wilson and Timothy Peters. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.