Late Crash Relegates Menard To 29th Place Finish At Daytona

After battling back from being a lap down, Paul Menard and his No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang were racing among the leaders in the closing laps of the Daytona 500 only to be involved in a multi-car crash that ended his night.

With nine of the scheduled 200 laps remaining, Menard attempted to pass the No. 95 of Matt DiBenedetto but collided with DiBenedetto, triggering a 21-car crash.

Menard shouldered the blame for the incident.

“I hooked the 95,” he told reporters after being checked at the track’s infield care center. “I was trying to get to his outside and he was kind of in the middle and he went to the outside and was going back and forth.

“The 12 [Ryan Blaney] had a big run so I jumped up in front of him and hooked the 95.”

“I will take the blame for that one. We had really fast Fords. I sped on pit road and got us behind. We had to play catch-up. We had a shot there at the end though.”

Menard started the race in seventh place and ran among the leaders for much of the first 60-lap Stage. He was still in sight of the leaders early in Stage Two when he made a green flag pit stop and was caught speeding on pit road.

The penalty put him a lap down, but he managed to stay in position to take the wave-around, should a caution flag fall at an opportune time.

The caution flag he needed flew with 14 laps remaining in the second stage, and Menard held on to the lead lap until the caution period for the end of the Stage, which allowed him to pit for fresh tires and fuel and rejoin the lead pack in good shape, tire-wise and fuel-wise.

He had worked his way into the top 10 as the laps wound down and lined up in sixth place on a restart with just 10 laps remaining in regulation.

Then came the incident on the backstretch which left him with a 29th-place finish.

“It was time to go,” Menard said of his decision to race more aggressively. “It is frustrating that we have to put ourselves in that position to race this way.”

Menard and the No. 21 team return to the track next Sunday for the Folds of Honor/Quik Trip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft® offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended and approved by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under-hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer exceptional value with the highest quality and right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers are backed by Ford Motor Company’s two-year, unlimited-miles Service Parts Limited Warranty. Ask for Motorcraft by name when you visit your local auto parts store or your favorite service facility. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers

Ford’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers routine vehicle maintenance such as oil and filter changes, light repair services including brake repair, and tire replacements on all vehicle makes and models. With more than 800 locations and growing, customers can visit www.quicklane.com to find a center that is closest to them, print savings coupons and review maintenance tips to keep their vehicles running at peak efficiency. This site includes information on how to spot tire wear, how to jump-start a battery and even a series of tips to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 200,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Paul Menard in the famous No. 21 racer.

