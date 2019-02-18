Party Like it’s 1969 at Talladega Superspeedway! 69 Days till the GEICO 500 Means $69 Ticket Offer in Honor of 50th Anniversary

Tweet Talladega Superspeedway creator and NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. (right), interviews race winner Richard Brickhouse after the inaugural NASCAR premier series race at the 2.66-mile venue in September 1969. In honor of the its 50th Anniversary, the track has announced an incredible $69 ticket offer for the upcoming GEICO 500 on April 28. (Photo by ISC Images & Archives)

Includes One GEICO 500 Ticket & Racing Electronics Scanner & Headset Rental for Entire Weekend

TALLADEGA, Ala. – After yesterday’s DAYTONA 500, the NASCAR season is now in full swing – and there are officially 69 days until the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The historic 2.66-mile venue, which opened in 1969, is revving up for its 50th Anniversary celebration, and in honor of 50 Years of Speed, the track announced today a GROOVY “$69” ticket offer for the GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 28.

The $69 ticket is for a limited time and gives fans a chance to experience the most competitive track in NASCAR at a fantastic price. To take advantage, fans can visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855.518.RACE (7223). The $69 offer includes the following:

One (1) Lincoln Grandstand Ticket (between the exit of Turn 4 and the entrance to pit road) for the GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event Anyone holding a Sunday ticket will also have access to the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert

One (1) Racing Electronics scanner and one (1) headset, valid for entire spring race weekend which also features the General Tire 200 (April 26) for the ARCA Menards Series and the MoneyLion 300 (April 27) for the NASCAR Xfinity Series

An incredible $46 savings off race week pricing

With the Racing Electronics scanner and headset, fans will hear the uncensored chatter from the driver in the cockpit to the crew chief from the pit box, as well as the spotter high above the track while taking in the spectacular 3-and 4-wide racing action at Talladega.

Reigning premier series champion Joey Logano is the defending winner of the GEICO 500, and his victory at the 33-degree, high-banked venue, locked him into last year’s playoffs. Talladega Superspeedway opened on September 14, 1969 and Richard Brickhouse took the checkered flag. Richard Childress, Talladega’s all-time winning car owner, competed in that initial event as a driver, finishing 23rd.

As part of Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project, the upcoming weekend will also feature the unveiling of the new Turn 3, two-lane Oversized Vehicle Tunnel, as well as the new 69-spot Finish Line Premium RV area (located just past the start-finish line & includes full hookups) plus new Infield Shower Trailers. The culmination of Transformation will occur this October and will allow fans to be immersed into the sport of NASCAR with a one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, which will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield. For more information on Transformation, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway – which will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles) as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members, first responders, teachers and educators. The historic venue, which opened in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on event weekends and renowned Talladega Blvd., home of the “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and numerous pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

The track, along with its parent company, International Speedway Corporation, announced last year Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project. The approximate $50 million redevelopment endeavor is part of ISC’s long-term capital allocation plan and reinvestment into its major motorsports complexes. The project, highlighted by a one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield. Full completion of the modernized project is scheduled for October 2019. Fans can learn more about the project and view the progress 24/7 via the construction cam by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.

