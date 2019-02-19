GMS Racing NXS Atlanta Preview – John Hunter Nemechek

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 23 Fire Alarm Services Inc. Chevrolet Camaro

Atlanta Xfinity Stats

1 start, 1 top-five

Best Finish: 4th (2018)

2019 Season Stats

1 start, 1 top-10

Notes:

– Last year, Nemechek qualified third and finished fourth in his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway with Chip Ganassi Racing.

– Nemechek and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis no. 224. This chassis has been raced three times in the 2018 season, twice with Spencer Gallagher behind the wheel both times at Texas Motor Speedway (start:14th/finish: 10th – spring, start: 12th/finish: 9th – fall), the other at Michigan Int’l Speedway by Alex Bowman (start: 10th/finish: 21st).

Quotes:

“Atlanta Motor Speedway is a track that I thoroughly enjoy. For a driver it takes a lot of patience since it’s rough and worn out. Atlanta is the type of track that I grew up racing on in late models around the country. Just knowing how to adapt to the track surface and how to manage your equipment to make sure you are there in the end is crucial. We had a solid finish last weekend at Daytona so we are looking to carry that momentum into this weekend.”

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.

