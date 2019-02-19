HFR NGOTS Atlanta Preview – Stewart Friesen

Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Halmar International Chevrolet Silverado

Atlanta NGOTS Stats

– Career starts: 2

– Best start: 7 (2018)

– Best finish: 6 (2018)

Notes:

– Friesen is currently fourth in 2019 NGOTS drivers standings after a 10th-place finish at Daytona.

– Friesen scored a top-10 finish at Atlanta in 2018 (sixth).

Quote:

“I’m pretty excited going into Atlanta to see how all the work done over the winter between the body shop and the wind tunnel sessions will apply to our mile-and-a-half program . Obviously, the surface at Atlanta is one of the most unique on the circuit, so it will be important to have a good balance for the race.”

ABOUT HALMAR FRIESEN RACING

Halmar Friesen Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with driver Stewart Friesen. More information can be found at https://halmarracing.com/ and https://stewartfriesen.net/.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **