HFR NGOTS Atlanta Preview – Stewart Friesen
by Official Release On Tue, Feb. 19, 2019
Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Halmar International Chevrolet Silverado
Atlanta NGOTS Stats
– Career starts: 2
– Best start: 7 (2018)
– Best finish: 6 (2018)
Notes:
– Friesen is currently fourth in 2019 NGOTS drivers standings after a 10th-place finish at Daytona.
– Friesen scored a top-10 finish at Atlanta in 2018 (sixth).
Quote:
“I’m pretty excited going into Atlanta to see how all the work done over the winter between the body shop and the wind tunnel sessions will apply to our mile-and-a-half program . Obviously, the surface at Atlanta is one of the most unique on the circuit, so it will be important to have a good balance for the race.”
ABOUT HALMAR FRIESEN RACING
Halmar Friesen Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with driver Stewart Friesen. More information can be found at https://halmarracing.com/ and https://stewartfriesen.net/.