Matt DiBenedetto – No. 95 Procore Toyota Camry Preview

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

No. 95 Procore Toyota Camry Notes:

· DIBENEDETTO BY THE NUMBERS: In three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career starts at Atlanta, Matt DiBenedetto has an average start of 29.0 and an average finish of 29.3. He’s completed 966 of 980 (98.6 percent) career laps at the 1.5-mile track in Hampton, GA.

· RACE INFO: The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.5-mile) begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 24th. The race will be broadcast live on FOX, Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN Radio.

DiBenedetto’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Atlanta:

Date Event: S F Laps Status

02/28/16 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 35 29 326/330 Running

03/05/17 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 22 28 321/325 Running

02/25/18 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 30 31 319/325 Running

Races Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles

Cumulative 3 0 0 0 0

DiBenedetto’s 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

1 0 0 0 0 49 9.0 28.0

DiBenedetto’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

141 0 0 4 0 72 31.0 28.9

From the Driver’s Seat:

Matt DiBenedetto: “In Atlanta you always end up racing the track more than other places we go, and I’m not sure if it will be the same this weekend with this aero package, but that’s always how Atlanta has been. They’re usually pretty clean races because you’re typically so busy hanging on to your own race car, and the pace slows down so much as the tires wear out. It reminds me a lot of my short track racing days when you’re hanging on, but I’m not sure how much that will change with this new package. I have a feeling things will be a bit more race-y this weekend with us all stuck together a little more. Keeping the tires under it for a long run has always been a focus when we’ve raced at Atlanta in the past. There’s a lot of unknowns entering this weekend with the new aero package and engine package, so I’m not entirely sure what to expect. I’m not sure how crazy qualifying might be or how the race is going to work out overall, so it’s starting from scratch on where we should be starting from set-up wise honestly. Everyone’s on the same page though this weekend with not knowing what to expect, but we have fast Toyota Camrys and really great people working here so I’m looking forward to this weekend to see how things play out.”

From the Pit Box:

Mike Wheeler: “The biggest challenge of racing at Atlanta is the tire fall-off due to tire wear from the track. In the past, over the course of laps, you lose seconds in lap times and the handling also fades with that. The more you can keep the handling together and closer together in the long run, the better you performed. Atlanta is fairly wide, and you can run around both the bottom and the top, as well as a few places in the middle, so you can adjust your line as needed for balance. Obviously, this year’s new package will change how all that goes and we’re all going to learn together. I think that this weekend is going to be as big of a learning curve as any race you’ve seen in the last decade probably. There have been a few tests to give us a bit of an idea of what we’re going to fight, but at the same point, once we get a number of cars on the track, it’s always going to change. We’re going to need to have some decent speed in our Procore Camry, but also have a good enough balance in a tight pack, in regards to aero balance and mechanical grip, in order to make sure that you can actually maneuver around, pass guys, and not have a bad-handling car especially in dirty air.”

No. 95 Procore Toyota Camry Team:

Driver: Matt DiBendetto Crew Chief: Mike Wheeler

Car Chief: Greg Emmer Spotter: Doug Campbell

Engineer: J.R. Houston Engineer: Etienne Cliche

Mechanic: Bill Mares Mechanic: Matt Kimball

Shock Specialist: Tim Lambert Mechanic: Ryan Dextraze

Tire Specialist: Tony Ramirez Jackman: Bailey Walker

Fueler: Ryan Dextraze Rear Changer: Deven Youker

Front Changer: Adam Hartman Tire Carrier: Chris Hall

Hauler Driver: Damon Lopez

About Procore Technologies:

Procore is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for construction. Procore connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help construction professionals manage risk and build quality projects—safely, on time, and within budget. Procore has a diversified business model with products for Project Management, Construction Financials, Quality & Safety, and Field Productivity. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, with offices around the globe, Procore is used to manage billions of dollars in annual construction volume. For more information about Procore, visit procore.com

