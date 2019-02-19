Ryan Newman – Atlanta Advance

Team: No. 6 Acorns Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 – Sunday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Atlanta Motor Speedway

· Newman will make his 27th MENCS start at Atlanta this weekend. In 26 prior events, Newman has nine top-10 and two top-five finishes.

· Newman has a stellar 6.8 average starting spot at the 1.5-mile track with seven career poles at AMS, including two-straight outside pole starts. In 26 career races Newman has started on the front row 12 times, and no worse than seventh in his last five races dating back to 2014.

· His top finishes came back in 2004 and 2013 when he crossed the line fifth. He’s also finished 10th on four occasions, including most recently in 2015.

· Newman is a former winner at AMS in the Truck Series winning back in 2008, one of only seven Truck starts in his career.

· Newman also has three starts at AMS in the Xfinity Series, finishing eighth in 2010 and capturing the pole back in 2001.

Scott Graves at Atlanta Motor Speedway

· Graves will call his third MENCS race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday.

· He has two prior starts atop the pit box with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. back in 2013 and most recently with Daniel Suarez in 2018.

· He led Stenhouse to the pole before finishing 16th, and earned a top-15 with Suarez last season after starting fourth.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Atlanta:

“This weekend will be the first real test for our team with the new package and a fast race track. Atlanta is historically a place that you can run anywhere at; up near the wall or down on the line, so it makes for some challenging but great racing. We’re looking forward to our debut with Acorns on the car this weekend and look to bring home a solid finish on Sunday.”

On the Car

Acorns makes its debut with Roush Fenway Racing and Ryan Newman this weekend, serving as the primary partner on the No. 6 Ford Mustang. Acorns’ bright green colors will shine for the first time in 2019 as part of a six-race deal with the team.

About Acorns

The Acorns app automatically invests your spare change from everyday purchases into your future! And that’s just the start. For just $1, $2, or $3 per month, you get the nation’s first financial wellness system at your fingertips. Set automatic Recurring Investments of just $5 a day, week or month, seamlessly save for retirement, earn money for your future from 350+ top brands, spend smarter with the only debit card that saves and invests for you and grow your knowledge with money tips on the go! With bank-level security and fraud protection built in, Acorns makes it easy to turn spare change into more for your future. Download Acorns now and get started in under 5 minutes!

Acorns is accessed simply and easily via the app for iPhone, Android or Desktop. Visit Acorns.com for more.

