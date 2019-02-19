TVG: Betting Online Hub for Kentucky Derby

If there is anything a horse racing fan is stoked about for the upcoming first run of the Triple Crown, is the betting results on race day.

The 1 and a quarter mile Kentucky Derby for G1 stake horses which will host its 145th anniversary this May 4, has become the richest and most looked forward to race of all time as it increased its pot prize with a guaranteed 3 Million dollars. This escalation will highlight a topnotch record-setting, 34-stake race schedule with a cumulative amount of $12.03 million for the Churchill Downs’ 2019 Spring Meet.

The Kentucky Derby, or what other calls as ‘The Run for the Roses” or “The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports” is ranked as one of the most important thoroughbred races in the world and the first to form the Triple Crown Series. This race has been the longest running since 1875 even continuing through two World Wars and the Great Depression which makes it a valuable jewel in the racing world.

15 thoroughbred race track rockstars will be expected to sprint their way for the Triple Crown at Louisville where Justify, last year’s Triple Crown winner, is the crowd fave.

Kentucky, just like any major race have a live TV coverage courtesy of NBC Sports attracting about millions of viewers for this two-week event. But if you are someone who is always on the run, you don’t need to get to a tv to watch it as it has an online broadcast at TVG.

TVG Promos are also available for bet players of the said race which will make everyone get crazy and wish to win the bet money on this crazy weekend.

They got an updated odds of the contenders in Kentucky Derby where they based on the performance from both last season since they are 2-year olds and their track trials. They use a Pari Mutual betting system during the race day where the odds is based on the amount of cash topped on their heads by professional and leisure bettors from all over the world.

On the contrary, a big amount of bet money is expected to be up for grabs to anyone who would be lucky to win it as this Run for the Roses is of everyone’s interest in the horse racing world. Pretty sure bet players would pray there would only be a few of them to get their shares for the win which is rarely possible to happen.

While we still have three more long months to wait for the race day, one way to study for your bet strategy is to know the current status of your favorite horse in their recent races. Know more about their conditions and their pacing on the same track lengths together with other nominated contenders.

Hot on the news nowadays are stories about Bob Baffert, Justify’s trainer, is confident to win again in this years’ leg. From over 362 horses nominated for the Triple Crown, 17 of them are Baffert’s proudly trained horses.

Another horse to beat is Game Winner, who is also under Bob Baffert’s training fence has won all four races as a 2-year-old including the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Churchill. Mucho Gusto on the other hand won a derby pint race at Santa Anita last week and Coliseum has earned some great points as well.

His whopping success has gave him the determination and confidence to win this year again which is actually a plus for bet players as an information. Bet players can now narrow down their winners’ list by looking into Baffert’s top horses on the field and track down its winning odds before race day. These are just one of the many information you can get through TVG Network.

TVG has never failed its clients with their services provided since 1993 next to XpressBets and BetAmerica as they give their new players a double in their deposited money once they register in their website.

Having your TVG online betting account will give you a strong undercard with ample opportunities on the day to win some money from betting, a chance for you to take part at the biggest race ever through betting which is the next best thing you can be proud of yourself other than owning one of the runners in the any of the races in store.

Register and bet legally for your favorite horse running for the Triple Crown throne at TVG today!

