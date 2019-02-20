Acorns Makes NASCAR Debut with Newman at Atlanta

New Look for No. 6 Ford Mustang, New Company Makes Investment in Sport

CONCORD, N.C., (Feb. 20, 2019) – This weekend when the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) rolls into Atlanta Motor Speedway, Acorns will make its debut in the sport alongside NASCAR veteran Ryan Newman in the No. 6 Ford Mustang.

The Acorns Ford will be hard to miss (or easy) on the 1.5-mile speedway, featuring a fresh, bright green paint scheme that aligns with the company’s mission to look after the financial best interests of the up-and-coming. What is Acorns you might ask? It is the nation’s first financial wellness system with over 4.5 million investment accounts.

For Newman, investing was something he taught from a young age and has continued throughout his storied career at NASCAR’s elite level.

“At a young age my father taught me to invest in myself and never stop growing,” said Newman. “In our sport we’re faced with big decisions at a split second every week, but Acorns takes the pressure away and makes a big decision small by investing for you. With Acorns anyone can invest and they do the rest.”

Growing is something Newman has embraced, making the jump to the winningest team in the sport for NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Jack Roush in 2019. After winning 13 races with Hall of Famer Roger Penske from 2000-08, including Rookie of the Year honors in 2002, Driver of the Year accolades in 2003, and the 2008 Daytona 500, Newman made the jump to Stewart-Haas Racing.

From there his career continued to grow, capturing four more wins with the organization and adding eight more poles to his illustrious qualifying track record. He capped his tenure at Stewart-Haas by winning the 2013 Brickyard 400.

Following a five-year stint with Richard Childress Racing, Newman is again excited to grow this season and beyond while investing in his future in the sport.

“I’m excited to represent a company like Acorns that is encouraging all Americans to invest in their future,” Newman added. “With the support of like-minded individuals, I hope we can share our successes on and off the race track this season.”





Like Newman, Acorns is committed to investing spare change and growing wealth for the everyday American.

Acorns Data

Investment Accounts: Currently 4.5M investment accounts; 350,000 new investment accounts in 2019

More than $1B under management, much of it in spare change.

5 products with 200,000+ customers each in 4 years.

Found Money Dollar Amount Rewarded: $4.2M

Number of Found Money Brand Partners: 275

Include brands like Nike, AirBNB, Lyft, Apple, Expedia

More than 400,000 people have signed up for Acorns Later to save for a better life later.

More than 250,000 oak trees planted in partnership with OneTreePlanted. From acorns mighty oaks do grow!

182M Americans that are making less than 100K/year

About Acorns

The Acorns app automatically invests your spare change from everyday purchases into your future! And that’s just the start. For just $1, $2, or $3 per month, you get the nation’s first financial wellness system at your fingertips. Set automatic Recurring Investments of just $5 a day, week or month, seamlessly save for retirement, earn money for your future from 350+ top brands, spend smarter with the only debit card that saves and invests for you and grow your knowledge with money tips on the go! With bank-level security and fraud protection built in, Acorns makes it easy to turn spare change into more for your future. Download Acorns now and get started in under 5 minutes!

Acorns is accessed simply and easily via the app for iPhone, Android or Desktop. Visit Acorns.com for more.

