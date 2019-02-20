ComSurv Expands Partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing to Include the Primary Sponsorship on the No. 1 Camaro at Atlanta Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (Feb. 20, 2019) – Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announces a partnership with Communication and Surveillance Services, LLC (ComSurv) to serve as the primary partner on the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, driven by 2017 Daytona 500 Champion Kurt Busch at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS). Busch will make his 650th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start in addition to his 28th MENCS career start at AMS on Sunday, Feb. 24.

ComSurv is a security solutions company that specializes in simple-to-use, military grade video security cameras and door electronic access control technologies, which provide business owners with peace of mind. ComSurv and CGR have enjoyed a working relationship for five years; however, this will be the first time that ComSurv has been featured as the primary sponsor on one of the CGR race cars.

NOTES OF INTEREST:

· Watchful Eyes: Throughout the partnership, ComSurv has provided the CGR Concord, NC facility security solutions to help it take security to the next level. ComSurv uses military grade yet simple to use security technologies that focus on video surveillance cameras and electronic door access locks with built in artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud solutions, and superior video quality. These solutions will help CGR maintain the safety standards they have set for their teams while protecting their assets.

· Steady Veteran: Kurt Busch is an accomplished veteran in the MENCS, both as a race winner (30) and a series champion (2004). He also has won marquee MENCS events such as the Daytona 500 (2017) the Coca-Cola 600 (2010) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (2010). Busch has not only won a race on every type of track that the series competes on, (superspeedway, intermediate, short-track and road course), he also has claimed a pole on each type of track, in addition to being named the 2018 MENCS Busch Pole Award winner for the most pole awards on the season, at five.

QUOTEBOARD:

· Jose Noy, CEO, ComSurv: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Chip Ganassi Racing for this race. We are pleased to help the team fulfill their security vision and goals. ComSurv has provided Chip Ganassi Racing with military grade, yet easy to use, video security as well as access control. Our goal is to always provide our customers with peace-of-mind through reliable and innovative security solutions and the team will enjoy that with our partnership and amazing service.”

· Doug Duchardt, Chief Operating Officer, Chip Ganassi Racing: “We are delighted to have ComSurv on the No. 1 car for the Atlanta race. They have been a valued partner of the organization, providing reliable security capabilities to our Concord, NC shop and it is exciting to expand on our relationship to have them as a primary sponsor on one of our race cars for the first time.”

· Pete Wilson, Facilities Manager, Chip Ganassi Racing: “ComSurv’s cameras provide crisp, clear images. In a matter of minutes, we can search a whole day of recorded video and easily find the correct video image to monitor any issues or breaches. I am thrilled to integrate ComSurv’s new cutting-edge systems into our facilities to monitor and protect our assets. ComSurv has continued to offer great security solutions that also provide peace of mind and protect our assets at Chip Ganassi Racing.”

About ComSurv

ComSurv is a security solution technology company headquartered in Charleston, SC with offices in Miami, Charlotte, NC, Myrtle Beach, SC, Fredericksburg, VA and Hilton Head, SC. ComSurv provides peace of mind to business owners across the United States with its innovative approach and design of security camera and access control systems. ComSurv is at the forefront of innovative security cameras and electronic door locks technologies with a mission to serve its customers through reliable security solutions. ComSurv strategy is not only in providing state of the art equipment, but ComSurv designs and installs systems above security standards for ultimate coverage, detail, reliability and control. After the installation, its the service that takes the customers experience to a whole new level. By implementing their “4 Corner Coverage” their customers, which they want them to be fans, will enjoy a white glove customized service solution that will help the customer have much needed peace of mind knowing that ComSurv will be taking care of all aspects of their security with services like, video retrieval, unlimited camera adjustments and virtual guards.

For more information log onto: www.comsurv.com

About Chip Ganassi Racing:

Chip Ganassi has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for over 30 years and is considered one of the most successful as well as innovative owners the sport has anywhere in the world. Today his teams include two cars in the NTT IndyCar Series, two cars in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, two factory Ford GT’s in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and two factory Ford GT’s in the FIA World Endurance Championship. Overall his teams have 19 championships and more than 200 victories, including four Indianapolis 500s, a Daytona 500, a Brickyard 400, eight Rolex 24 At Daytonas, the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ganassi boasts state-of-the-art race shop facilities in Indianapolis, and Concord, N.C., with a corporate office in Pittsburgh.

For more information log onto www.chipganassiracing.com

