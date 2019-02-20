DGR-Crosley Truck Series Advance: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Gander Outdoors Truck Series Advance: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile oval

Race: 2 of 23

Event: Atlanta 200 (130 laps, 200.02 miles)

Entries: No. 17, Anthony Alfredo

No. 54, Natalie Decker

Schedule: Friday, Feb. 22

2:05 p.m……….Practice

4:05 p.m……….Final Practice (FS1)

Saturday, Feb. 23

10:40 a.m………..Qualifying (FS1)

4:30 p.m………..Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 20, 2019) – The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series will be back in action this weekend as teams head to Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway for the Atlanta 200. DGR-Crosley will field two trucks in the competition: the No. 17 Ceco Building Systems Toyota Tundra for Anthony Alfredo and the No. 54 N29 Technologies Tundra for Natalie Decker.

Alfredo, a 19-year-old Ridgefield, Conn. native, is set to make his national series debut on Saturday in the Atlanta 200. Alfredo and his No. 17 DGR-Crosley team recently tested at Atlanta Motor Speedway, giving the Truck Series Rookie Contender valuable time behind the wheel of a Tundra at the mile and a half track. Longtime DGR-Crosley employee, Chris Lawson will call the shots for Alfredo atop the pit box while former Cup spotter David Keith will guide him from the spotter stand.

Alfredo most recently raced in NASCAR K&N Pro Series East before joining DGR-Crosley. In 2018, he collected one win, five top-five and nine top-10 finishes during the 14 race season. Alfredo is also actively involved in the prestigious NASCAR Next program which highlights emerging up-and-coming racecar drivers.

Decker will be back in action at Atlanta Motor Speedway, after making her Truck Series debut last weekend. The Atlanta 200 will mark the 21-year-old Eagle River, Wis. native’s first Truck Series start on a mile and a half track, as well as her first time racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Decker has six previous speedway starts which occurred in the ARCA Racing Series. In those six starts, she has one top-10 and has an average finish of 12th-place. Decker will have the same team behind her in Atlanta with veteran crew chief, Frankie Kerr and Cup spotter, Kevin Hamlin.

The Atlanta 200 will be broadcast live on FS1 beginning at 4:00 p.m., ET.

Alfredo on Atlanta: “I’m excited to make my NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series debut this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It’ll be my first race at the national level, so I’m super pumped. My DGR-Crosley team has been working super hard getting my truck ready for me. I’m excited for the opportunity that I’ve been provided and I’m prepared to push the limits in my No. 17 Toyota Tundra and hopefully put together a solid run.

Decker on Atlanta: “Really bummed with how Daytona went for us. I was looking forward to getting some laps in my Toyota Tundra, but we are putting that behind us and shifting our focus on Atlanta. I’m really excited this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway because it will be my first trip to a mile and a half track in a truck. My teammate and the DGR-Crosley guys tested at Atlanta earlier this year. I’ve been studying film and preparing all week. I’m looking forward to getting down there and making some laps.”

