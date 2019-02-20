Extra Special “Big One on the Blvd.” as part of Talladega Superspeedway’s 50th Anniversary Celebration this Spring

Four All-New, Outlandish Fan Competitions Make for a Must-See Event, Set for Friday Evening, April 26

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Talladega Superspeedway is turning the BIG Five-O this year and the “Big One on the Blvd.” is going to be BIGGER and better than ever! Along with a new lineup of fan competitions, NASCAR’s Party Capital is taking it back old school for the can’t-miss event on Friday, April 26.

Scheduled for a 7 p.m. CDT start, the “Big One on the Blvd.” will showcase a host of NASCAR’s biggest stars atop a Mardi-Gras style float, parading down Talladega Blvd. in the legendary infield. When the float reaches the Miller Lite Pavilion, the fans become the stars and participate in four outlandish, original “fan challenges” – overseen by NASCAR drivers and personalities. The games include:

Weenie in the Hole

Do you have good aim? Well hot diggity dog! Weenie in the Hole is just for you! Three contestants will face off to get as many jumbo hotdog weenies in the hole of their buckets before the clock runs out – using only their mouths! The contestant with the most successful weenie drops will receive $100!

Cake Stand

CAKE STAND, CAKE STAND, DO SOMETHING CRAZY!!! Three teams of three will attempt to devour a delicious Talladega Superspeedway 50th Anniversary cake while in keg stand position! Knees weak, arms are heavy? No problem, you can alternate with teammates! The first team to consume the entire cake will receive $300 and bragging rights!

Straight Arm’d and Delicious

Pour some sugar on me! In this straight arm relay challenge, three contestants will pour smoothies over their heads and try to catch as much liquid in their mouths as possible! Don’t swallow, because the contestant to fill up his or her designated bucket first will receive $250! You must be SMOOTH to win this competition!

BBQ Sauce Wrestling

BBQ Sauce Wrestling is back and better than ever! Four ladies will battle it out in a 500-gallon pit of BBQ sauce in order to capture their opponent’s flag! After two elimination rounds of best 2 out of 3, then an ultimate championship round, the BBQ Sauce Wrestling Queen will win a grand prize of $1,000! Are you saucy enough to take the challenge?

Fans can sign up here at www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/bigone for a chance to participate in one of the competitions and claim bragging rights!

Some of the biggest names in NASCAR are expected to partake in this year’s festivities. Noted personalities who have participated in the past include Clint Bowyer, Austin Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Blaney, Ty Dillon, Brad Keselowski, Erik Jones, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Daniel Suarez, Daniel Hemric and Jeffrey Earnhardt, along with media types Jeff Gordon, Michael Waltrip and Kim Coon.

All Renewal Guest ticket holders, infield camping guests and fans who purchased an infield wristband can join in on the festivities. Be sure to bring your ticket for access. For information on the “Big One on the Blvd.” or general ticket information for all three days of racing, call 855-518-RACE (7223) or visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com.

*Signing up for a competition does not guarantee a spot as a competitor. Talladega Superspeedway staff will select the final list of game participants.



The wild evening of fun is a part of the spring tripleheader weekend that features the General Tire 200 for the ARCA Menards Series (set for a 5 p.m. CDT start earlier on Friday), the MoneyLion 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday at noon CDT, and the GEICO 500 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, April 28, set for a 1 p.m. CDT start.

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway – which will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles) as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members, first responders, teachers and educators. The historic venue, which opened in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on event weekends and renowned Talladega Blvd., home of the “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and numerous pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

The track, along with its parent company, International Speedway Corporation, announced last year Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project. The approximate $50 million redevelopment endeavor is part of ISC’s long-term capital allocation plan and reinvestment into its major motorsports complexes. The project, highlighted by a one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield. The kick off to Transformation is the new Turn 3 Oversized Vehicle Tunnel, along with the Finish Line Premium RV area, which will be completed in time for the track’s spring tripleheader weekend. Full completion of the modernized project is scheduled for October 2019. Fans can learn more about the project and view the progress 24/7 via the construction cam by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **