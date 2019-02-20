FireAde Joins Front Row Motorsports at Atlanta

Leading Firefighting Agent to Partner with Ragan and No. 38 Team Through Season



MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 20, 2019) – FireAde, an Atlanta-based global leader in firefighting technology, will partner with Front Row Motorsports when it sponsors David Ragan’s No. 38 Ford Mustang in this weekend’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

FireAde offers the most advanced and unique fire suppression systems with easy to use, environmentally formulated, non-corrosive firefighting solutions. For over 30 years, Fire Service Plus, Inc. has manufactured and distributed solutions for home, business and government needs. They have also provided products to the U.S. military, fire departments, first responders, public safety, and sheriff’s offices.

“We couldn’t be happier to partner with Front Row Motorsports and David Ragan this weekend in both of our home state of Georgia,” said Ron Thames, president and chief executive officer, FireAde. “David is always a fan favorite at Atlanta Motor Speedway and we’ll have plenty of fans watching the FireAde Ford Mustang. This relationship will also allow fans to learn more about us and the products we offer to keep their families safe at home.”

FireAde will also be a major associate sponsor of Ragan at select races through the season and an associate sponsor of the team throughout the year.

“Being a Georgia native, it’s always exciting to have a local company join our program,” Ragan said. “Ron and his staff at FireAde are great people. We’re really growing at Front Row Motorsports and it was a good time for him to join our team. I am thankful for the partnership.”

The No. 38 FireAde Ford Mustang will first hit the track this Friday, February 22 for practice and qualifying. The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will air Sunday, February 24 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX.

For more information about FireAde, visit FireAde.com.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields three full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell, the No. 36 of Matt Tifft and the No. 38 of David Ragan – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. The team’s partnership base includes CITGO Petroleum Corporation, Ford Performance, Love’s Travel Stops, Select Blinds, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Surface and Speedco. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

