Ricky Stenhouse Jr –Fold of Honors Quik Trip 500 Advance

Team: No. 17 Little Hug Fruit Barrels Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @stenhousejr and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Atlanta Motor Speedway

o Stenhouse has six career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Atlanta with an average starting position of 10.3 and average finishing position of 18.5.

o 2013 – Atlanta Motor Speedway is the site of where Stenhouse earned his first career MENCS Coors Light pole award.

o 2012 – Stenhouse overtook the lead on the final lap from Kevin Harvick to claim the victory in the NASCAR Xfinity series event.

Last time at Atlanta

After consistently running in the top 15 for a majority of Sunday’s rain delayed Fold of Honors QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. drove his Ford Fusion to a 16th-place finish despite sustaining damage to the right rear with less than 25 laps remaining in the 325 lap race.

In the Points

Stenhouse Jr. currently sits fourth in the points after his 13th-place finish in the Daytona 500 and second-place finish in Gander RV Duel 1.

Little Hug Fruit Barrels

The Little HUG brand is owned by Harvest Hill Beverage Company, based in Stamford, CT.

Little HUG Fruit Barrels – Now with ONLY 1 gram of sugars per bottle! Just 5 calories!

Check out special marked packages of Little HUG Fruit barrels featuring the No.17 Ford Mustang to get your own FREE pop-out-and-put-together car! Available at your local Walmart and favorite grocer!

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Atlanta:

“Atlanta has been a good track for us in the past. There are a lot of unknowns coming into this weekend with the new package. The No. 6 team tested Vegas and felt like they learned some things. Weather might be a factor this weekend so hopefully we will be able to get on track and fine tune our Mustang before the race Sunday. We had a really good points weekend last weekend so we are looking for another solid points day in Atlanta.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **