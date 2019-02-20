Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Atlanta

Welcome to Atlanta: Roush Fenway Racing Ready for Second Weekend of Season

Fresh off a wild Daytona 500 with two top-15s, Roush Fenway Racing heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) looking to take advantage of the new rules package this weekend. Roush Fenway boasts 13 NASCAR wins at AMS with over 3,000 laps led, while covering 100,000+ miles in NASCAR action.

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Sunday, Feb. 24 | 2 p.m. ET

FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Acorns Ford Mustang

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Little Hugs Ford Mustang

Roush Fenway at Atlanta

Roush Fenway has 261 total starts at AMS in the three major NASCAR touring series, totaling 13 wins, 59 top-fives, 110 top-10s and 10 poles, while leading 3,153 laps and turning over 100,000 miles. The team has 180 starts in MENCS action with six wins and 71 top-10s with five poles.

AMS/Roush Fenway History

Roush Fenway competed in its first NASCAR event at AMS on March 20, 1988, finishing 31st after getting involved in an early crash. However, just three years later the organization claimed its first win there in the fall of ‘91 with the No. 6 Ford. Roush Fenway won its first of seven NXS races at the track in the spring of ’97. Roush Fenway’s top outing at AMS came in the fall of 2005, when the organization placed four cars inside the top seven, with three cars finishing in the top five including race winner Carl Edwards. In fact, in the two races at AMS in 2005, Roush Fenway posted six top-five finishes and two wins.

Strong Start at AMS

Despite only six starts in MENCS action at Atlanta, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has made the most of his qualifying efforts at the 1.5-mile track, starting sixth or better four times. He earned the pole back in 2013 in his first-ever Cup start at AMS, and has since started sixth (2018), fourth (2017) and fifth (2016) in the previous three races.

Ryan Newman, new to the RFR camp in 2019, has seven career poles at AMS and an average starting spot of 6.8. He has started on the front row 12 times in 26 Cup starts, and no worse than seventh in his last five races dating back to 2014.

Spring Forward

All but one of Roush Fenway’s Cup wins at AMS came in the fall, with the only spring win coming in 2005. Three of RFR’s seven NXS wins came in the fall.

Roush Fenway Atlanta Wins

1991-2 Martin Cup

1994-2 Martin Cup

1997-1 Martin NXS

1998-2 Martin NXS

2000-1 Martin NXS

2002-2 Busch Cup

2005-1 Edwards Cup

2005-1 Edwards NXS

2005-2 Edwards Cup

2008-1 Kenseth NXS

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2011 Edwards NXS

2012 Stenhouse NXS

By the Numbers at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

180 6 38 71 5 53384 2082 17.9 18.0 80076

56 7 19 31 5 10362 961 10.8 11.3 15543

25 0 2 8 0 2988 110 12.6 17.3 4482

261 13 59 110 10 66734 3153 15.9 16.5 100101

